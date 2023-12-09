Orono High senior Ruth White ended her high school cross country career with a sixth-place finish Saturday at the Foot Locker national championships in San Diego.

White, a three-time New England champion, was the top finisher from the Northeast with a time of 17 minutes, 43.1 seconds on the 3.1-mile course. Her time is the fourth-best ever for a Maine schoolgirl at nationals, and her result is third best, behind a fourth-place finish by Kennebunk’s Abbey Leonardi in 2011 and a fifth place by Waynflete’s Susannah Beck in 1985.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

FREEPORT 60, NOBLE 56: JT Pound scored 26 points, and Connor Slocum made two free throws to break a tie with 38 seconds remaining as the Falcons rallied past the Knights in a season opener at Freeport.

Will Maneikis added 13 points for the Falcons, who trailed by eight with 3:43 remaining.

Noble was paced by Bryce Guitard with 21 points and Chase Dodier with 12.

Advertisement

WELLS 73, TRAIP ACADEMY 39: Eli Roy scored 21 points as the Warriors opened their season by rolling past the Rangers in Wells.

Kaden Springer added 12 points and Jeremy Therrien had 11.

Traip was paced by Sam Jordan with 16 points and Nick Martine with 14.

WISCASSET 58, TEMPLE ACADEMY 56: The Wolverines (1-0) overcame Peyton Reckards’ 31-point, 18-rebound effort to win in overtime at the Augusta Civic Center.

Jebar Garricks led Wiscasset with 18 points, followed by Alex Richard with 15 and Spencer Pinkham with 13.

Nathan Corey had 15 points and four assists for Temple (0-1).

Advertisement

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

CHEVERUS/WINDHAM 3, YARMOUTH/FREEPORT 0: The Stags (4-0) scored once in each period and posted their fourth straight shutout, beating the Clippers (3-2) in Portland.

The contest was a rematch of last year’s state final, won by Cheverus/Windham, 3-2.

Mikayla Talbot opened the scoring at 5:55 of the first period, scoring unassisted on a rush. Lucy Johnson provided some breathing room when she scored with an assist from Talbot with 8.6 seconds remaining in the second period. Freshman Caroline Rousseau added an empty-net goal late in the third.

Cheverus goalie Ella Lemieux made 20 saves. Elle Grondin had 16 saves for the Clippers.

YORK 7, MT. ARARAT 3: Marina Friedman scored four goals and added an assist for York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (1-5) in a win over Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak (0-4) at Watson Arena in Brunswick.

Phebe Schroeck added two goals and an assist, while Isabella Donovan also scored.

Valerie Swenson, Sophia Cote and Allie Hunter scored for Mt. Ararat.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »