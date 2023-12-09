HOCKEY

Jimmy Lambert’s power-play goal broke a tie with 5:58 remaining, and the Maine Mariners completed a comeback with two empty-net goals for a 6-3 win Saturday night against the Newfoundland Growlers in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Maine trailed 3-2 entering the third period, but Alex Kile tied it early in the third with his second goal of the game. Tyler Drevitch got the Mariners’ first goal, and Gabe Guertler and Chase Zieky scored into an empty net in the final three minutes.

SOCCER

MLS CUP: Cucho Hernandez and Yaw Yeboah scored in the first half and the Columbus Crew held on to beat visiting LAFC 2-1 to win their third MLS Cup.

Only the LA Galaxy (five) and D.C. United (four) have won more titles.

Los Angeles was looking to become the fourth MLS team to win consecutive titles.

Hernandez scored in the 33rd minute and Yeboah added a goal in the 37th. Denis Bouanga scored for LAFC in the 74th.

ENGLAND: Mohamed Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal as Jurgen Klopp’s team came from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League.

Substitute Harvey Elliott struck Liverpool’s winner with a long-range shot in the 91st minute at Selhurst Park to move the club to the top of the standings, one point ahead of Arsenal.

• Aston Villa made John McGinn’s seventh-minute goal stand up for a 1-0 win over Arsenal, knocking the visitors out of first place.

Villa, which has a club-record 15 straight home wins in the league, is now two points behind first-place Liverpool.

• Manchester United fell to an 11th defeat of the season, losing 3-0 at home to Bournemouth.

GERMANY: Eintracht Frankfurt routed Bayern Munich 5-1 to deal the 11-time defending champion its first Bundesliga defeat of the season.

SPAIN: Jude Bellingham kept up his great scoring form since joining Real Madrid, but his strike was not enough to prevent the injury-hit Spanish leaders from dropping points in a 1-1 draw at Real Betis.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are in the NFL’s concussion protocol after being injured in Thursday night’s loss to the New England Patriots.

The Steelers’ next game is Dec. 16 against the Colts in Indianapolis.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin mastered the sharper turns on a sun-bathed course in St. Moritz, Switzerland, to earn a rare downhill victory, 0.15 seconds faster than standout downhill racer Sofia Goggia.

Federica Brignone was 0.17 back in third.

Shiffrin, seeking her sixth overall World Cup title, already leads the season-long standings by 195 over Brignone.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel were tied for the lead, five strokes ahead of their closest challengers, going into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane, South Africa.

Oosthuizen tied the course record, shooting 9-under 63. Schwartzel, a four-time winner of the event, carded a 7-under 65 to join Oosthuizen at 15 under.

TENNIS

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Nick Kyrgios confirmed he won’t compete at the Australian Open next month because of injuries.

The 28-year-old Australian said on social media he’ll miss the Grand Slam event for a second straight year because he needs “a little more time” to recover from knee surgery and a wrist injury.

Kyrgios was the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2022 but played in just one official singles match in 2023.

BOBSLEDDING

WORLD CUP: U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love won her World Cup driving debut, rallying in the second heat to prevail in a women’s monobob event in La Plagne, France.

Love was fifth after the first heat, then had the fastest time in the second heat. She finished two runs in 2 minutes, 7.92 seconds – 0.21 seconds better than runner-up Melanie Hasler of Switzerland.

Love is in her first full season as a pilot after making the 2022 Olympics as a push athlete with driver Kaillie Humphries.

