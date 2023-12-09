Sophia DiPhilippo, Gorham senior setter: DiPhilippo, a first-team all-SMAA player and returning All-State selection, was the central figure for the Class A champions. She finished the season with 49 aces and 419 assists, 34 of which came in the state title match, and was the ideal facilitator for the Rams’ powerful offense.

Danielle Emerson, Biddeford senior setter/outside hitter: Emerson’s versatility set her apart as she earned our nod as Varsity Maine Player of the Year for the second straight season. The state’s best setter a season ago, Emerson had to add outside and middle hitter to her responsibilities this year and flourished. She finished with 250 kills, 56 aces and 284 assists.

Lara Gin, Deering senior outside hitter: The senior led the Rams to a three-win improvement and the Class A semifinals, a round farther than last year. Gin totaled 216 kills, 179 digs and 37 aces. Gorham Coach Emma Tirrell called Gin “phenomenal,” and said she was one of the most powerful hitters in the state, if not the best.

Grace Keaney, Yarmouth sophomore middle hitter: Keaney’s growth and improvement in her second year was pivotal to the Clippers’ ability to repeat as Class B champions. She totaled 156 kills and 49 blocks. “She’s a problem,” Falmouth Coach Larry Nichols said. “When she’s in there, she changes the game.”

Meryk Lewellen, Gorham senior middle hitter: The first-team all-SMAA pick was the standout in a strong group of middle hitters for the champion Rams. She had 33 blocks and 137 kills, and added a dangerous serve, evidenced by 43 aces. She had 12 kills in the state title game. “She can destroy a ball,” Deering Coach Nika Francois said.

Caroline Morrell, Gorham senior libero: Morrell was the defensive anchor for the Class A champions, but she could change gears and become an offensive and service asset as well. She finished with 72 digs for the season. “She can hit as well, which is a very unique skill for a libero to have,” Yarmouth Coach Erin Quirk said.

Natalie Moynihan, Scarborough junior outside hitter: Moynihan continued her progress as one of the state’s most dominant hitters, finishing the regular season with 38 aces and a 51% kill percentage. In addition to being a powerful offensive player, Moynihan also emerged as one of the conference’s best defenders with 130 digs.

Kellan Schwinn, Washington Academy sophomore outside hitter: Schwinn was the driving force behind a Raiders team that went undefeated in the regular season and reached the Class B final. She totaled 59 aces, 140 kills and 80 digs, and played as a defensive specialist in addition to her outside hitter position.

Olivia Smith, Scarborough senior setter/opposite: Smith played two key roles and was a poised, steady presence for a Red Storm team that made the Class A final. She totaled 47 aces, 192 assists and 89 digs, and had a knack for coming up with the momentum-turning block or kill. Coach Nicole Petherbridge said she was “the pulse of the team.”

Annie Vinnakota, Yarmouth senior outside hitter: The athletic senior was a force for the Class B champions. She served at a 95.5% clip and had 32 aces, to go with 139 kills and 138 digs, and was named a first-team all-Western Maine Conference selection. “She’s amazing,” Gorham Coach Emma Tirrell said. “She jumps so high, and she hits so hard.”

COACH OF THE YEAR

Autumn Vargo, Greely: Vargo got the Rangers into the Class B semifinals for the first time in six years, and Greely’s record improved by four wins from last year. The senior-laden Rangers won six of their last seven regular-season matches, then beat MDI and Kennebunk to reach the semis before falling to undefeated Washington Academy.

