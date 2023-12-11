Hats off to Jacqueline Sartoris for her well-written opinion piece (“Encampments are not conducive to connection, community,” Dec. 6). Her compassionate viewpoints and the realities she presented place me firmly in her camp of beliefs.

Davies Allan
Westport Island

letter to the editor
