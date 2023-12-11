If one were to attempt to explain the most glaring difference between the two major political parties in Maine, you need look no further than the article that appeared in the Times Record on Nov. 29, “State expects $265M budget surplus over 2 years.” The writer beautifully encapsulates the opposing philosophies of the parties in one paragraph when he wrote, “Republicans have repeatedly called for income tax cuts, while Democrats have focused on more spending,” when deciding what to do with surplus revenue.

There you have it; a true mic drop statement. Democrats are patting themselves on the back for accumulating this stash and drooling at the opportunity to spend it. Republicans, on the other hand, are simply stating this money came from hard-working Mainers and perhaps deserve to hang on to a little of it.

Ever since the federal government backed up the Brinks truck in Augusta and offloaded an insane amount of money poorly disguised as COVID relief funding, the Democratic Party has gone on a spending spree not seen since my daughters held their first dollar. No offense, Democratic Party in Maine, but I feel more confident in spending my own money, or better yet – and here is a novel thought – not spend it at all.

Since Maine is considering changing its state flag, let’s go one step further and change our slogan. Instead of “Vacationland,” let us borrow the slogan from a credit card company and make it: “What’s in your wallet?”

Steve Edmondson

Topsham

