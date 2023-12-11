Marcia Eileen (Nason) Cote, 75, of Biddeford, passed away in the early morning hours of Dec. 5, 2023 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Marcia was born in Portland on June 16, 1948, a daughter of Virgie (Skillin) Nason and Warren Davis Nason. She grew up in the Bar Mills section of Buxton and attended Buxton schools.

Marcia was a member of the Biddeford Eagles Aerie 804 for over 40 years and served as an officer, bartender, member of the catering team and worked as a helper of the children’s Christmas party each year. She was employed as a waitress/server and a bartender most of her working career. She lived in Hollywood, Florida, for a few years until Maine called her back home.

She was predeceased by her parents, brothers Bruce and Philip Nason and by her husband Robert “Bucky” Cote.

She is survived by her children Tammy Moas and husband Humberto of Florida, and William Treadwell, Jr. and his partner Matthew Begin of Bath and grandchildren Anthony Moas (Chelsea) and their daughters Harper and Ella Kate, and Vincent Moas and fiancé Jessica and their son Carter, all of Florida. She is also survived by her sister Nancy (Nason) Ryder and her husband Dana of Buxton, nephews Dale Nason of Waterboro, Dana W. Ryder and wife Susan of Buxton, and niece Wanda Roberts and husband John, also of Buxton and grandnephews and great-grandnephews and grandnieces and great-grandnieces, and many cousins and friends.

Visiting Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 120 West St., Biddeford. To view Marcia’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

