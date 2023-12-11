Rita H. Daigneault, a resident of Biddeford, passed away on December 3, 2023 at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco. She was born on Feb. 19, 1935, to Adelard J. and Dorilla (Corriveau) Huot.

Rita dedicated 42 years of her life as a bookkeeper and bank teller at Pepperell Trust Bank, contributing significantly to her profession. She was an active member of the Tri-City Chorus for many years, and was involved in the gift shop at Bayview Convent. Additionally, Rita devoted time to aiding Sr. Theresa Couture of the Good Shepherd Sisters with the inmate rehabilitation program at the York County Jail.

Among her cherished pastimes were enjoying summers at Camp Ellis sitting on the cottage porch with friends, playing cards, playing BINGO wherever she could, and nurturing her grandchildren, whom she adored. Rita had a deep passion for singing, particularly the Ave Maria.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Normand Daigneault, in 1994, and her brothers Herve, Adelard ”Del”, Roger and her sister, Millie, all of whom she missed dearly.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Guy Daigneault and wife, Diane of Biddeford, and son, Gary Daigneault and partner, Martha Warren of Hollis. Rita is survived by her five grandchildren: Cory Daigneault and wife Melissa of Windsor, Maine, Alyssa Daigneault and significant other Derek Paul of Biddeford, Sean Daigneault and wife Jessie of Newmarket, New Hampshire, Todd Daigneault and wife Meridith of Austin, Texas, and Kaleigh Doyon and husband Tyler of Hollis, Maine. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren: Elliott, Cora, Oliver, Everly, and Layla. Also a sister-in-law, Rachel Huot of Biddeford and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Dec. 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made to Compassus Hospice Care, 163 US Route 1, Scarborough, Me. 04074 or the Hospice facility of your choice, or the Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 383 US Route 1, Scarborough, Maine. 04074.

Arrangements are being handled by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

