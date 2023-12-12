CAPE ELIZABETH — The Cape Elizabeth School Building Advisory Committee (SBAC) held a Public Forum focused on evaluating the current state of school buildings, addressing educational needs, and exploring best practices in future-focused schools. on Nov. 30. Cynthia Voltz, co-chair of the School Board, provided insight into the committee’s objectives, emphasizing transparency and community engagement.

“To ensure transparency and collaboration,” Voltz said, “the SBAC adopts a multi-faceted approach, including regular public forums, online platforms, and social media.” The forum featured an interactive community visioning workshop which was aimed to craft a design statement reflecting community values.

Harriman Architects, responsible for recent building assessments, presented their findings and led a discussion on educational visioning and architectural best practices. Voltz reiterated the committee’s primary focus on understanding the aging infrastructure at Pond Cove Elementary and Cape Elizabeth Middle School.

“No proposed changes or initiatives were presented during the forum, with the goal to develop options for public review by early 2024,” said Voltz.

Lisa Sawin from Harriman Architects detailed the data collection phase, which included evaluating existing conditions, facilities inefficiencies, and operational program needs. Sawin said about existing facility deficiencies, “The school department has aging school infrastructure that is failing and affecting the safety and wellbeing of occupants as well as weighing heavily on operating budgets.” A partial list of site deficiencies includes: lack of prevention of the public accessing playgrounds from Scott Dyer Road during school hours, a library patio with public access immediately adjacent to site, not enough queuing space for parent loop, elementary school physical education does not have enough outdoor space because site is shared with middle school, outdoor learning space use inhibited by not having coverage and site lines of drop off from main office.

Other facility deficiencies include the issues with the exterior envelope: water intrusion, thermal bridging, deterioration, and insulation values not code compliant. ADA accessibility deficiencies include restroom approach, door clearances, middle school lack of dual height drinking stations on each floor, and miscellaneous fixture flush handles and grab bar locations. At the high school, the gym floor has deficiencies with the installation, moisture and humidity, and water intrusion. Additionally, the high school also has leaking water piping in the water entrance room.

Superintendent Chris Record underscored the importance of aligning schools with 21st-century skills, “We need our schools to prepare our students to enter this workforce. As a lot of you know, the school department has a lot of needs that haven’t been met. Our goal is to come up with a new solution that works. We need to reassess the school needs; identify what the community goals are; and then put together a revised plan that will ultimately be supported by the community.”

Advertisement

David Stephen, educational planner architect from Harriman, reviewed the results of the Educational Visioning Workshops. The result of these workshops will be a set of guiding principles and design patterns, he said.

Sawin from Harriman Architects provided an overview of options for elementary and middle schools, said considered options will range from repairing only, repairing and additions, renovation/reconfiguration, renovation/reconfiguration plus addition, phased new construction, full new construction. Miscellaneous improvements will be considered for the high school.

The SBAC said they maintain an open line of communication with the community through bi-weekly public meetings, a dedicated website, email newsletters, and regular press updates.

“The success of the forum’s outcomes will be reflected in a school building proposal that aligns with community needs and preferences,” Voltz said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: