SOUTH PORTLAND — The South Portland Historical Society’s museum, located at Bug Light Park, invited the public to explore old gravestones and historic cemeteries through an event featuring cemetery historian and author Ron Romano on, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Romano, a cemetery historian and tour guide, offered signed copies of his books for purchase during the informal chat and book-signing.

Ron Romano, hailing from Portland, is an expert in cemetery history and a dedicated tour guide. He actively contributes to two nonprofit volunteer boards, the national Association for Gravestone Studies, and the local group “Spirits Alive,” which supports Portland’s historic Eastern Cemetery. Renowned for his lectures on early gravestones, cemetery landscapes, and Maine’s gravestone artisans, Romano has authored numerous papers and four books on these subjects. Recently, h wrote a paper on a collection of markings discovered underneath the ground during conservation work at Eastern Cemetery.

“Rather than having a formal presentation, it is a chance for people to come in and chat about old gravestones and historic cemeteries,” Romano said. Romano encouraged attendees to support the SPHS by picking up a book or two.

Romano discussed his inspiration for his cemetery-themed books. “Some may be surprised to hear that there are many ‘taphophiles’ out there. When I explore graveyards for my books, I always look for the unusual design, shape, material. He said he found a few very large marble slabs elevated on stone posts that resembled highway signs.

Romano, shared insights into his involvement with cemetery studies, “I became interested in this field while working on my family genealogy and poking around historic cemeteries to find out where my ancestors were laid to rest. Not just locally, but overseas to Switzerland and England.” He highlighted his roles in local organizations like “Spirits Alive” and the national Association for Gravestone Studies, “Any of these types of organizations bring together people with common interests.”

Regarding the theme of his presentation, Romano said, “Having studied thousands of grave markers in hundreds of cemeteries over the past few years, I’ve come to understand the complexity of a gravestone, from materials used, forms, decorative elements, symbolism, inscriptions and epitaphs, and burial practices. There’s a lot to discuss.”

Romano also discussed community engagement with cemetery history, “I’m happy to report that cemetery visitation in our area is very strong. I’ve designed and led tours of over a dozen local cemeteries and in general, the hosting organization sells out all tickets.”

Romano discussed the terms ‘graveyard’ and ‘churchyard’ and acknowledged the evolving usage of the terms over the years. Romano said, “Going back to the colonial period, a ‘graveyard’ or ‘churchyard’ was a burial place that was associated with a church or meeting house — this model was brought over from England.”

Romano emphasized the significance of understanding and preserving cemetery history, “Whether one is doing their own family genealogy, interested in gravestone artwork, searching for interesting epitaphs, or enjoying the quiet, natural environment that our old cemeteries offer, it is important for all of us to do what we can to preserve them for generations to come.”

For those interested in further exploration with Romano, he said, “The best way to learn more is to pick up a copy of one or more of my books. People can come on tour with me next spring and visit websites for Spirits Alive, AGS, and the Maine Old Cemetery Association.”

Romano can be reached via e-mail at roroman@maine.rr.com

