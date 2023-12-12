87, in Auburn, Dec. 9. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, St. Gregory’s The Great Church, 24 Gray. Arrangements Wilson Funeral Home.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
87, in Auburn, Dec. 9. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, St. Gregory’s The Great Church, 24 Gray. Arrangements Wilson Funeral Home.
87, in Auburn, Dec. 9. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, St. Gregory’s The Great Church, 24 Gray. Arrangements Wilson Funeral Home.
Send questions/comments to the editors.