There’s no place like Maine during the holiday season, and there is no better way to celebrate the season than by giving and sharing Maine-made and grown agricultural products for your family and friends to enjoy. Real Maine gifts are perfect for shipping or hand-selecting from your local farm store, shop, or business. Search Real Maine to find the perfect “Gift from ME.”

Here is a sampling of Real Maine member items to inspire your holiday shopping list. Look for the Real Maine logo and support local farms and producers this holiday season.

Nearly every Real Maine member offers gift cards or certificates. Consider giving a gift subscription to a CSA (for everything from produce to flowers) or for a more unique choice, Herbal Revolution Farm & Apothecary’s Plant of the Month.

Real Maine members offer a variety of gift box options, including the Blueberry Breakfast Gift Box from Maine Homestead Market and Perry Home Naturals’ boxes full of relaxing sachets, sprays, and eye pillows.

FILL YOUR BELLY AND YOUR GLASS

For your next gathering, consider making your own charcuterie board filled with local ingredients. Or, sample the Cheese Gift Box from Lakin’s Gorges, including a selection of handcrafted cheeses, along with local crackers and local honey.

Real Maine jams, jellies, sauces, and salsas are flavorful gifts, crafted at the peak of freshness. Here are some options to consider:

• Midcoast Mayhem hot sauce, Maine Gravy

• Canceaux Sauce, Captain Mowatt’s

• Barbecue sauce, Tallywaggers

• Spruce beer vinegar, West Maqouit Vinegar Works

• Blueberry chutney, Worcester’s Wild Blueberries

For bakers on your list, try Maple Pecan Premium Scone Mix from The Scone Goddess or lavender extract from Sweet Dreams Lavender Farm.

Satisfy those with a sweet tooth on your list with confections such as Winter Bon Bons from Bixby Chocolate.

For celebrations or just a chilly night during the holiday season, sip on the perfect beverage from the following:

• Green Bee’s Honeycomb Cider (non-alcoholic)

• Pomegranate Sublime, Tree Spirits

• Rhubarb wine, eighteen twenty wines

• Peppermint cordial, Mossy Ledge Spirits

• Golden Traditional Cranberry Blossom Honey, Run Amok Mead

• Fire Cidah, Urban Farm Fermentory

TRADITIONAL FAVORITES OR SOMETHING NEW

Maple is a flavor that has deep roots in our state. Real Maine maple producers have many items to sweeten your holiday season, such as the Maple & Honey Gift Box from Jackman Maple or maple popcorn from Bob’s Sugarhouse.

With a long history of making and working with textiles, the state’s fiber producers continue that tradition today. Local angora, wool, and yarn are the materials that weave together warmth during the coldest days. Look for Real Maine fiber products this holiday season:

• The Maine Blanket, Seacolors Yarnery at Meadowcroft Farm

• Thyme tile kits, A Wrinkle in Thyme Farm

• Alpaca hats, Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm

Real Maine is the state’s official agriculture and agritourism promotions program. From holiday gifts and decorations to the perfect ingredients for your holiday meals, plan your agricultural experience with Real Maine. Visit RealMaine.com to connect to farms, food, and agriculture throughout Maine.

