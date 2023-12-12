One person was injured in a road rage incident in Gorham early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police say two vehicles were traveling east on Ossipee Trail (Route 25) in Gorham around 4:45 a.m. when one driver lost control. The car hit and snapped a pole, vaulted into the air and went down an embankment, said Sgt. Michael Coffin.

The driver of that car sustained serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening and was taken to Maine Medical Center. The other driver was not injured. Coffin said there were no passengers in the vehicles.

A preliminary investigation indicated that speed was a factor in the crash and criminal charges are pending, Coffin said. The crash is being reconstructed by a team from the Gorham and Windham police departments.

Ossipee Trail at the Bernard P. Rines Bypass (Route 112) was closed while crews from Central Maine Power and a telephone company reset the pole. The road was expected to reopen around 9:30 a.m.

Coffin said additional information about the crash and drivers involved will be released later Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

