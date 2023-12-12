LEWISTON — St. Mary’s Healthcare System laid off at least 31 employees effective Monday, according to St. Mary’s press release Monday. Patients and staff members have expressed frustration about the lack of notice they received before being told of the decision ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The decision comes as the hospital system has sustained operating losses over the last five years, according to the press release. There has been a decline in patient volumes and revenue, along with increasing supply and labor costs. It has been hit hard by workforce challenges and employee turnover.

The hospital has ended its fiscal year in a funding deficit almost every year going back as far as 2018, according to Internal Revenue Services documents and a company audit. In 2018, the hospital system ended the fiscal year with a $523,183 funding deficit, according to IRS documents. That deficit was $1,239,607 in 2019 and $112,822 in 2020. In 2021, it ended the fiscal year with a revenue of $179,668.

It ended the year with a $47,696 deficit in 2022, according to an audited financial statement on Covenant Health’s website, which owns St. Mary’s. The hospital system is expected to end this year with a negative operating margin again, according to the hospital system’s press release.

“This decision was not made lightly,” St. Mary’s President Cindy Segar-Miller said in the press release. “It reflects the seriousness of our financial challenges and our desire to protect our community and employees from even deeper, more painful cuts in the future. These changes have touched all levels and many areas of our health system, including team members in top leadership positions.”

In addition to the employees that were laid off, some staff were asked to transfer to other positions, while some were asked to reduce their work hours, according to the press release. The hospital system will provide severance pay and extend health coverage through the severance period for eligible employees. There were minimal changes to employment positions working directly with patients.

Michael Hladik of Lisbon had no notice from the hospital that his caseworker was laid off Monday, he said. He was supposed to meet with his caseworker Tuesday and was not informed by the hospital system that she had been let go until he called St. Mary’s officials.

He was receiving case management services through a program within the hospital system that served HIV patients, which helped him seek medical assistance, along with fuel and heating assistance, he said. Now, he is unsure of where he will go to get those services and he is concerned that other people who he knows in the program do not have the ability to travel long distances for services.

He feels that the hospital system could have planned the terminations better, he said. “They’ve just cut people off and there’s nothing for these people until they move,” he said. “They didn’t plan this at all. … Just canceling the program with no notice, no letter, no nothing.”

St. Mary’s and Covenant Health officials did not respond to further comment regarding the layoffs.

