Ella Giguere stole the ball for a buzzer-beating layup and was fouled, finshing the three-point play, to lift North Yarmouth Academy to a 45-42 win over Winthrop in a high school girls’ basketball game on Tuesday in Yarmouth.
Graca Bila scored 19 points for NYA (2-0), while Giguere finished with 14.
Kylee Mansir scored 19 points for Winthrop (0-1).
GORHAM 56, GREELY 30: Ellie Gay scored 11 of her 19 points in the first half as the Rams (1-1) ran out to a 30-13 halftime edge and defeated the Rangers (0-2) in Gorham.
Vanessa Walker added 12 points and Julia Reed 11 for Gorham.
Lauren Hester scored nine points, making three 3-pointers, for Greely.
SCARBOROUGH 40, WINDHAM 35: Helena Bukarac made four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points as the Red Storm (2-0) beat the Eagles (0-2) in Scarborough.
Caroline Hartley added 12 points for Scarborough.
Stella Jarvis scored 13 points, while Mackenzie Delewski and Mallory Muse each had 10 for Windham.
SANFORD 65, MARSHWOOD 45: Julissa McBarron scored 20 points and Paige Sevigny added 11 as the Spartans (1-1) beat the Hawks (0-2) in Sanford.
Ava Hudson added 11 points for Sanford, which took a 21-11 lead after the first quarter.
Isabelle Tice made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Marshwood.
CHEVERUS 48, SOUTH PORTLAND 28: Maddie Fitzpatrick scored 28 points, including three 3-pointers, to power the Stags (1-0) past the Red Riots (1-1) in South Portland.
Destiny Peter had seven points for South Portland.
OCEANSIDE 71, CONY 50: Bailey Breen recorded 29 points and 11 rebounds as the Mariners (1-0) beat the Rams (1-1) in Augusta.
Renee Ripley added 17 points and nine rebounds for Oceanside.
Morgan Cunningham scored 16 points and Morgan Fichthorn added 10 for Cony.
RICHMOND 74, WISCASSET 13: Izzy Stewart recorded 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Bobcats (1-1) beat the Wolverines (1-3) in Richmond.
Lisa Viselli added 13 points for Richmond.
Michelle Farrin had nine points for Wiscasset.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH 32, MONMOUTH ACADEMY 28: Sarah Davis scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as the Seagulls (2-0) topped the Mustangs (0-2) in Old Orchard Beach.
Tess Ferguson added 10 points for Old Orchard Beach.
Kaitlyn Frost and Reese Beaudoin had nine points apiece for Monmouth Academy.
