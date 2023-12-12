Eli Roy’s steal in the closing seconds help Wells seal a 56-55 win Biddeford in a high school boys’ basketball game on Tuesday in Biddeford.

Spencer Carpenter recorded 14 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals for Wells (2-0). Nolan Brown added 14 points for the Warriors.

Owen Sylvain scored 18 points and Travis Edgerton added 10 for Biddeford (0-2).

FALMOUTH 75, WESTBROOK 57: Chris Simonds scored 30 points and Billy Birks added 13 to power the Navigators (2-0) over the Blue Blazes (1-1) in Westbrook.

Jace Meader and Henry Stowell each scored 11 points for Falmouth.

Dimitri Lubin led Westbrook with 17 points.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 83, CAPE ELIZABETH 49: Lucas Houghton recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Tucker Stiles had 17 points to lift the Eagles (2-0) past the Capers (0-2) in Newcastle.

Gabe Hagar added 15 points and Casey Duncan scored 10 for Lincoln Academy, which forced 14 turnovers.

Eli Smith scored 22 points and Alex Van Huystee had 13 for Cape Elizabeth.

LAKE REGION 70, OAK HILL 50: Brock Gibbons and Evan Duprey combined for 18 first-half points for the Lakers (2-0) as they ran out to a 43-16 halftime advantage and easily handled the Raiders (0-1) at Naples.

Gibbons finished with 20 points, while Duprey added 12.

Landon Denis scored 19 points and Isaac Galvez had 10 for Oak Hill.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 76, POLAND 51: Jake New and Jyrmmal Yates each scored 19 points as the Falcons (1-1) beat the Knights (0-2) in Poland.

Ben Desalle added 17 points and Tanner Henry 10 for Mountain Valley.

Damon Martin finished with 13 points and Anthony Warren had 12 for Poland.

WAYNFLETE 51, TRAIP ACADEMY 25: Jed Alsup had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Flyers (2-0) past the Rangers (0-2) in Portland.

Ishan Reese made two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points for Waynflete.

Sam Jordan scored 10 points for Traip.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 56, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 34: Sam Calder scored 24 points to lead the Mustangs (1-1) over the Seagulls (1-1) in Old Orchard Beach.

Levi Laverdiere added 11 points for Monmouth Academy.

Derek Webber led OOB with nine points.

WINTHROP 60, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 34: Cole Bard scored 17 points as the Ramblers (2-0) beat the Panthers (0-2) in Winthrop.

Carter Rivers added 13 points and Chan Ring 11 for Winthrop.

Brayden Kloza scored 10 points for NYA.

DIRIGO 58, SACOPEE VALLEY 49: Nathaniel Wainwright scored 17 points as the Cougars (2-0) beat the Hawks (0-2) in Dixfield.

Travis Wright added 15 point and Owen Smith 11 for Dirigo.

Dylan Capano and Silas Nielsen each scored 11 points for Sacopee Valley.

ST. DOMINIC 72, BOOTHBAY 28: Campbell Perryman tallied 20 points to lead the Saints (2-0) in a win against the Seahawks (2-0) in Boothbay Harbor.

Kai Taylor contributed 17 points for St. Dom’s and Logan Carey finished with 11.

Finn Harkins chipped in 13 points for Boothbay.

