RICHMOND — Izzy Stewart recorded 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Richmond girls basketball team defeated Wiscasset 74-13 on Tuesday.

Lisa Viselli added 13 points for Richmond (1-1).

Michelle Farrin had nine points for Wiscasset (1-3).

MT. ARARAT 43, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 37: Abbie Doble scored 11 points to lead the Eagles (2-0) to victory over the Eagles (1-1) in Gray.

Kennedy Lampert added 9 points for Mt. Ararat.

For Gray-New Gloucester, Izzy Morelli finished with 14 points and Ella Kenney tallied 9 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

LEAVITT 51, LISBON 31: Colin Schlobohm finished with 12 points to lead the Hornets to victory over the Greyhounds in Lisbon.

Aiden Turcotte added 8 points for Leavitt (1-1) Dane Cabral tallied 7 points.

Lisbon’s (0-2) top scorer was Owen Hurd (15 points). Keeghan Morrissette and DeSean Trufant finished with 4 points each.

