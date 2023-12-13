A Bath Iron Works-built destroyer on Wednesday shot down a drone launched by Houthi forces in Yemen, the latest in a series of engagements involving Bath destroyers in the Middle East amid heightened regional conflict from the Israel-Hamas war.

A defense official told the Navy Times the drone was headed in the direction of the USS Mason as it responded to a report a commercial oil tanker was under attack in the Red Sea.

The Mason, which was commissioned in 2003, last week shot down another drone in the Red Sea that officials also suspect was launched by the Houthis, an Iran-backed rebel group that has attacked U.S. and Israeli forces. Last month, American officials said Houthi forces launched a missile attack against the Mason; the missiles landed harmlessly in the water.

In late October, the USS Carney, also built in Bath, shot down four cruise missiles and 15 drones that officials said were launched by Houthis and targeted Israel. Houthis have also targeted shipping vessels bound for Israel.

“These attacks represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security,” U.S. Central Command in a recent statement. “They have jeopardized the lives of international crews representing multiple countries around the world. We also have every reason to believe that these attacks, while launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran. The United States will consider all appropriate responses in full coordination with its international allies and partners.”

American officials said Iran-backed militia groups have launched dozens of attacks on U.S. military bases and facilities in Iraq and Syria since the start of the Israel-Hamas war Oct. 7, sparking fears it could spread into a wider conflict.

