A Cumberland County woman is accusing a retired Boston fertility doctor of impregnating her with his own sperm without her consent over 40 years ago.

In the civil lawsuit, filed with the U.S. District Court in Boston on Wednesday, Sarah Depoian accuses Dr. Merle Berger of using his own sperm to artificially inseminate her in 1980, which led to the birth of her daughter in 1981. He then spent years concealing that act, the lawsuit states, by preventing her from finding out the identity of her sperm donor. But in 2023, Depoian’s daughter, Carolyn Bester, discovered a connection to Berger after taking an at-home DNA test that found she shared DNA with numerous people related to Berger.

Berger has been regarded as a pioneer in the infertility treatment field. A former Harvard Medical School professor, he was a founder of Boston IVF in 1986, one of the nation’s first and now largest fertility clinics.

Berger is one of numerous doctors who have recently been accused of “medical rape,” by secretly inseminating patients with the doctors’ own sperm. Donald Cline, a retired fertility doctor in Indianapolis, inseminated dozens of patients with his own sperm in the 1970s and 1980s. He fathered over 90 children and counting. Many of these cases have been uncovered thanks to at-home DNA tests, which often connect people with other relatives that have used the same tests.

Berger was supposed to artificially inseminate Depoian with an anonymous donor who looked like her husband, who couldn’t use his own sperm, the lawsuit states. In 2022, Depoian’s daughter took at-home DNA test kits from 23andMe and Ancestry.com to learn about her history. But in early 2023, Bester, 42, discovered that she had relatives from her father’s side of the family, even though he was not her biological parent. Those relatives include Berger’s granddaughter Beckett Childs, and Mindi Kleinman, Berger’s second cousin. She then uncovered that her father, Depoian’s husband, was distantly related to Berger.

Depoian, 73, also is accusing Berger of repeatedly and knowingly concealing that he had used his own sperm. In 1983, Depoian asked Berger for assistance with conceiving another child with the same donor, but Berger said he did not know the original donor’s identity.

Depoian has since struggled with the news of “his egregious violation of her body,” the lawsuit states.

“Learning of Dr. Berger’s misrepresentations was and is greatly traumatic for Ms. Depoian. She has suffered – and continues to suffer – significant mental anguish, anxiety, stress from physical violations, and sleep disturbances including nightmares, among other injuries. She also has a newfound mistrust of the medical profession,” the lawsuit states.

Depoian is suing Berger for fraudulent concealment, intentional misrepresentation and violation of the Massachusetts Consumer Protection law. She is demanding a trial by jury and seeking compensation for three times the amount of damages determined by the court, compensation for attorney’s fees, costs and interest, and additional compensation that is “just and proper.”

This story will be updated.

