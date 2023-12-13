The citizens of Portland should urge their elected officials to permit the Portland Museum of Art to proceed with their plans to build a new addition.

I had the honor of serving as Portland’s city manager in the 1980s when the museum was conceived, built and opened. The vision of the museum’s leadership was to create a nationally recognized art museum that would significantly contribute to the revitalization of the city. This also included a federal grant that the city received for the urban plaza and the parking facility next to the Eastland.

The PMA has proposed a very significant expansion of the museum and has selected an architect to proceed with the plans. However, these plans cannot move forward without the removal of the old children’s museum building, which the PMA owns.

The city had great confidence in the PMA leadership to accomplish their vision in the early 1980s. Over the last 40 years, the leadership of the PMA has implemented this vision, and the city has been significantly revitalized.

The museum should be allowed to proceed with the plans. The PMA has a 40-year history of outstanding leadership from their board of directors, and their professional staff. That leadership should be listened to now, and the plans for the expansion of the museum should be allowed to move forward.

Tim Honey

South Portland

