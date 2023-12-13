The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a final rule that allows some hunting in wildlife refuges and, in the same report, noted that the best available science reveals that lead ammunition and tackle have negative impacts on both wildlife and human health.

But the agency is phasing out lead ammunition over three years in just eight national wildlife refuges; that allows hunters to leave behind tons of lead in hundreds of other refuges that will kill animals from 130-plus species. One of the eight wildlife refuges listed where the ban will take effect is the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in Wells. All refuges, except Chincoteague, will also phaseout lead fishing tackle.

More than 500 peer-reviewed studies show the detrimental effects of lead on wildlife, including a continent-wide effect on bald and golden eagles. A study, referenced in the Feb. 17, 2022 edition of Science, determined that up to 47% of eagles had bone lead concentrations above thresholds for chronic poisoning and one-third of eagles had acute (lead) poisoning. Fragments of lead ammunition in the remains (so-called gut piles) of hunted animals are having population-level effects on eagles.

It’s time we ask the Maine commissioner of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to ban the use of lead to protect our iconic wildlife across the state. Contact legislators on the Environment and Natural Resources committee. Ask them to pass a lead ammunition phaseout in the upcoming 2024 legislative session.

It’s time to get the lead out of Maine’s woods and waterways!

Gina Garey

Maine state director, Animal Wellness Action

Portland

