HIGH SCHOOLS

Charlie Moore notched a hat trick and added two assists to lead Greely (3-0) to a 6-2 win over Kennebunk/Wells (1-2) at Family Ice Center in Falmouth.

Sean Allen, Finn Murphy and Colten Miedema each added a goal for Greely, which scored five times in the second period to build a 6-0 lead. Lucas Martin was credited with three assists, and Will Klein made 22 saves.

Kellen Connor and Sam Pietrowicz scored for Kennebunk/Wells. Richard Pocius stopped 34 shots.

• Luke Davidson scored his second goal of the game in overtime to give St. Dominic (3-0) a 4-3 win over Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

Timothee Ouellette contributed a goal and two assists, and Ben Dumais also scored for St. Dom’s. Three of the four goals for the Saints came on power plays.

Bradley Wentworth, Aydan Lockard and Danny Fuller scored for the Knighthawks, who had two power-play goals.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Paige Oakes netted a hat trick for the Penobscot Pioneers (5-0) in a 10-0 victory against Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak (0-6) in Brunswick.

Riley Walters made 22 saves for Mt. Ararat.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Emma Boulanger led Sacopee Valley (1-1) with 15 points and Bridget Landry added 10 in a 42-20 win over Dirigo (0-2) at Hiram.

Abigail Luczynski scored eight points for Dirigo.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Teenager Warren Zaïre-Emery scored the tying goal for Paris Saint-Germain, which squeezed into the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund.

Zaïre-Emery fired in the equalizer five minutes after Karim Adeyemi scored for Dortmund. PSG also had AC Milan to thank for beating Newcastle 2-1 in the other Group F match.

Newcastle’s loss left PSG in second place to join already qualified Dortmund in the next round, with Milan overtaking Newcastle to finish third and go into the Europa League knockout round. Newcastle was in position to claim second place when it held a 1-0 halftime lead, but Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze scored second-half goals for Milan.

• Galeno struck twice again to lead Porto past visiting Shakhtar Donetsk, 5-3, and into the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Porto advances in second place behind Barcelona, which topped Group H despite a 3-2 loss at Antwerp.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Oklahoma City voters approved a 1% sales tax for six years to help fund a new downtown arena for the NBA’s Thunder that is expected to cost at least $900 million.

The Oklahoma State Election Board reported that 71% of the city’s voters approved the plan.

Under the deal, the Thunder agree to stay in Oklahoma City through at least 2050.

The Thunder’s ownership group will contribute $50 million toward construction of the new arena. The deal also calls for $70 million in funding from a sales tax approved by voters in 2019 for upgrades to the existing Paycom arena.

OLYMPICS

RUSSIA: Two of Russia’s top swimmers have been drug tested by their country’s anti-doping agency only twice apiece in 2023, part of a larger trend in the country that adds an extra layer of uncertainty to the IOC’s decision to allow some Russian athletes to compete next year at the Paris Olympics.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency lists on its website the number of tests it gives to individual athletes, in following a best practice it had long been urged to adapt. It has administered some 10,500 tests in 2023 – a number the IOC highlighted in a memorandum signed by key members of the Olympic movement at a summit last week that “emphasized that doping controls in Russia continue.”

Among those tests, only two each were given to defending 100- and 200-meter backstroke champion Evgeniy Rylov and 50-meter backstroke world-record holder Kliment Kolesnikov.

Another medal contender, Evgeniia Chikunova, has been tested three times by the agency. A pair of Russian silver medalists in fencing, Pavel Sukhov and Nikita Glazkov, have received only one test each in 2023. Five gymnasts who led the Russians to gold medals in the men’s and women’s team competitions have, combined, been tested nine times.

Some of America’s top athletes – such as Noah Lyles (7), Sha’Carri Richardson (6), Ryan Murphy (9) and Katie Ledecky (9) – have been tested double or triple the number of times as their potential Russian competitors. Simone Biles has been tested four times in 2023, which is more than any of Russia’s top gymnasts.

America’s anti-doping chief, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis Tygart, worries about a level playing field in Paris.

“Things are not as they are being portrayed – to say that Russian athletes have been held to the same standards as other athletes is a slap in the face to clean athletes,” Tygart said.

TENNIS

HALL OF FAME: Leander Paes, who won 18 Grand Slam titles in men’s doubles or mixed doubles, and ex-player, broadcaster and promoter Vijay Amritraj, both of India, are the first Asian men elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Paes collected 55 doubles titles and was No. 1 in the ATP doubles rankings for 37 weeks. He participated in seven Summer Olympics – the most for a tennis player – winning a bronze medal in singles at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Amritraj was a professional player in the 1970s and 1980s who helped India reach the Davis Cup Finals in 1974 and 1987.

Next year’s induction ceremony will be held in Newport, Rhode Island, on July 20.

