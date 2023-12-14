On Dec. 16 at 6 p.m., Southern Maine’s non-competitive dance studio, Collective Motion Arts Center, is set to enchant audiences with their annual winter show, “Bah Humbug!” This unique performance, reminiscent of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” combines dance, acting, and puppetry to retell the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge’s redemption.

“Bah Humbug” offers a variety of choreography styles, including ballet, tap, jazz, modern, hip hop, musical theater, and pointe. The production is open to the public, with tickets priced at $18 for adults, $15 for students, and free admission for children 5 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the Winslow Homer Center for the Arts on the day of the performance. The venue is Winslow Homer Center for the Arts at 11 Municipal Drive.

The performance unfolds on a cold winter night when Scrooge, a mean-spirited and selfish individual, encounters the ghosts of Holidays Past, Present, and Future. Jennifer Bourgeault, the artistic director and program instructor, described the story, “The Ghost of Holidays Past takes Scrooge on a journey through their unhappy childhood and money-centric youth. The Ghost of Holidays Present showcases the joy in even the poorest families during the festive season. Finally, The Ghost of Holidays Future terrifies Scrooge with visions of their own demise.”

To add a unique twist, the three ghosts are represented by larger-than-life puppets standing at about 12 feet tall. These puppets are seamlessly integrated into the choreography, guiding Scrooge through memories, present situations, and future visions. “We will have a narrator during our performance that will help bring the story of T’he Christmas Carol’ to life,” Bourgeault said.

This year’s production involves 22 performers who have been attending weekly rehearsals since mid-September. The performance, lasting approximately an hour with no intermission, will be a blend of dance, acting, and puppetry. “We are the only studio in Southern Maine offering a production quite like this,” Bourgeault said. The Nutcracker is the most common holiday event for dance studios. “Although ‘The Christmas Carol’ is a well-known story, we are the only studio in Southern Maine that is offering a production quite like this. Dance, puppets, acting, and more.

Following the performance, attendees are invited to capture memories with their favorite performers. The custom-made costumes, crafted by in-house seamstress Kathie Bourgeault, contribute to the visual spectacle of the show,” Bourgeault said.

