Parker Mateja, a 10-year-old from Scarborough, has emerged as a rising star in the world of track and cross-country. This summer, Parker claimed the state championship in the 9-10 Boys 1,500 meters during the outdoor track season. Building on this success, he participated in the USATF Maine Cross Country meets this fall, ultimately clinching victory in the state championship. His journey continued at the regional meet in Queensbury, New York, where Parker finished 12th out of approximately 100 runners. Parker was the only one in his age group to make it. Parker competed Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. in the 9-10 Boys 3K at the USATF Junior Olympic Cross Country National Championships in Louisville, Kentucky. At the nationals, Parker ran an impressive 11 minutes and 52 seconds and secured the 81st position out of 363 runners.

He advanced to Nationals by placing first in the state meet at Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook Nov. 5, and then by placing 12th at the regional meet in Queensbury, New York, Nov. 19 said Paker’s father, Jeff Mateja. Mateja said, “This is only his second season of track cross country, yet first year competing. … It has been great. It not only builds his confidence, but now other boys and girls from the area can see that someone from Maine won.”

Reflecting on his accomplishments and his national debut, Parker said, “It feels great to just be in the top 30 in the country, and I’m just here to have fun. … I enjoy cross country because it doesn’t matter your time or your place, just that you finished the race and gave it your best.”

To get ready for races, Parker said “I ran 6 days per week for about 20-30 minutes at Coach Ron Kelly’s direction and did some strides and exercises to help improve.”

As he headed to nationals, Parker said he loved traveling to different locations, “My favorite part is once you arrive you can check out places in the area and get to see other parts outside Maine. … My favorite memory of my journey was the fast start and my finish at the regionals, being able to improve my time by 54 seconds from just two weeks earlier,” Parker said.

Beyond running, Parker enjoys unwinding by playing video games and spending time with his cats and dog at home. He also shared his race day ritual, “My lucky charms are that I wear the same shorts and socks when I race. A blue sock on the right and a red sock on the left foot. When we left for regionals I forgot my favorite pair of shorts, so we had to go to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Queensbury, New York and pick up a new pair. Since I did so well at regionals, those are my new favorite pair, blue Nikes.”

