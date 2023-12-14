In response to concerns voiced by individuals uncomfortable walking alone on trails, the Scarborough Land Trust (SLT) is organizing the Women’s Walk event scheduled for Dec. 17 at Pleasant Hill Preserve. Andrew Mackie, executive director of SLT, highlighted the purpose of the event, stating, “The Women’s Walk is a result of input from individuals over the last few years that not everyone is comfortable walking alone on trails. There was also a desire for companionship from other women while hiking. SLT wants everyone to feel comfortable and safe while walking at any of our preserves.”

Recognizing the statistic that women are twice as likely as men to feel uncomfortable walking alone during outdoor activities, SLT aims to address this concern through the Women’s Walk and the development of a Women’s Walking Group. Mackie said, “The Women’s Walk is our first step towards developing a Women’s Walking Group that would offer regular hiking opportunities to the group, starting at SLT properties and branching out from there. The walks are led by at least one leader familiar with the trails and the property in general.”

The leisurely walks, expected to last between 45 to 60 minutes, will take participants through Pleasant Hill Preserve, which boasts diverse habitats such as old fields, forests, and wetlands. Mackie provided insights into the terrain, stating, “Most of the trails are relatively flat with some small hills.”

For those interested in joining the Women’s Walk, SLT has outlined specific guidelines. Mackie stated, “We ask individuals to register on our website at https://scarboroughlandtrust.org/event/womens-walk-3/. There is no fee for this program.” He said people should wear proper attire, recommending participants wear long pants, comfortable footwear, and apply bug spray. Additionally, attendees are advised to remain vigilant against ticks and insects.

Taking place on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Preserve at 256-280 Pleasant Hill Road in Scarborough, the Women’s Walk is an opportunity for women to come together, enjoy the outdoors, and explore the open spaces preserved by the Scarborough Land Trust. While SLT properties are typically dog-friendly, participants are requested not to bring dogs to this particular event. The initiative reflects SLT’s commitment to fostering a sense of comfort and safety for all individuals in their preserved spaces.

