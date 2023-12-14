SCARBOROUGH — Holbrook Health Center, part of Piper Shores’ lifeplan retirement community, achieved elite status in U.S. News & World Report’s evaluation of over 15,000 skilled nursing communities, according to an organization press release. Recognized in the top 19% nationwide, Holbrook excels in post-acute care for stroke, heart attack, infection, or accidental injury recovery. Piper Shores boasts exceptional flu vaccination rates of 97.5% of residents compared to the average of 94.7% in Maine. This marks the 14th consecutive year that Holbrook Health Center has been acknowledged as a high-performing skilled nursing program by U.S. News & World Report.

“It is truly humbling to once again be acknowledged as ‘elite’ in the U.S., a testament to our deep commitment to the PersonFirst approach, genuine respect for residents, and maintaining high staff vaccination rates at Holbrook,” said Leanne Fiet, COO and Administrator for Piper Shores. “This recognition, drawn from public data and heartfelt online reviews, resonates with the passion our team invests in providing exceptional care. We’re profoundly moved by the trust residents place in us, and every day, our dedication grows stronger to ensure their well-being and happiness.”

The Best Nursing Homes ratings are conducted through a meticulous analysis of comprehensive, publicly available data and go beyond the confines of CMS’s star ratings. U.S. News distinguishes itself by providing separate evaluations for Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care, shedding light on crucial aspects often overlooked. In a landscape where only 19% of U.S. skilled nursing facilities secured a High Performing rating in either category, Piper Shores stands out as a beacon of exceptional quality and care.

Holbrook Health Center earned the highest rating for “Short-Term Rehabilitation” which evaluates a skilled nursing facility’s quality of post-acute care for patients recovering from a hospital stay rating. Considerations include residents’ ability to return home; falls with major injury; infections resulting in hospitalization; rehospitalizations; and emergency room visits. Holbrook was also evaluated on patient and resident outcomes, such as infection rates; staffing levels; reliance on antipsychotic drugs; health inspection results and other indicators of quality.

