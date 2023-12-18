Scarborough Community Services, in collaboration with architect design firm Utile, actively sought public input on a proposed community center during two charrette sessions held at the Community Services Hub on Dec.17 on. With two time slots, the sessions aimed to gather resident opinions on the range of activities to be accommodated in the proposed center.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts by Scarborough Community Services to shape the development of a multi-generational community center, meeting the recreational and cultural needs of all demographics in Scarborough. The town has collected preliminary input on program spaces through surveys, and the charrettes served as an additional step to refine the design based on community preferences.

Karen Shupe and Todd Souza, members of the Ad-Hoc Committee, emphasized the importance of community input in determining the square footage and layout that aligns best with the community’s needs.

Shupe said, “We currently offer recreational and leisure activities for youth, teen, and adults, which take place in the public schools or at the Hub. The goal would be to relocate most of these programs into a new community center to aid in operational efficiencies and better accommodate its users.”

Earlier this year, in a piece for the Council Corner titled “The Time is Now,” Shupe said the center will benefit all ages in the community. “And it is not only the schools and children of Scarborough that benefit from a community center and aquatic center. With the 65+ age population in Scarborough increasing 5% in the last 10 years we have a growing group of residents who would benefit from the low impact exercise that pools can provide, and the social opportunities community spaces offer.”

Residents, Souza said, envision a well-thought-out design that can introduce new programs and activities not currently offered in Scarborough. “A quality, well-thought-out design can open so many doors to programs and activities that are not currently offered in Scarborough as well as create opportunities for organic social opportunities that are hard to generate without a Community Center,” he said.

The Ad-Hoc Committee, relying on recent community surveys, is prioritizing program spaces based on community input.

“Our Community Center Ad-Hoc Committee is using recent Community Surveys to aid in prioritizing program spaces.” Shupe said. “Also, gathering community input regarding ‘What type of activities/programs they’d like to see in a community center’ will aid in spatial development.”

While a site for the community center is yet to be selected, considerations for outdoor spaces are already on the horizon. For now, the focus remains on internal components, with potential amenities like a community garden being explored to complement the facility.

“Once a site has been selected for consideration,” Souza said, “then the next step would be to see what amenities could complete a center to better serve its users. An example might be to have a community garden on the property, allowing for lessons learned inside the building to be applied directly on-site, creating a wonderful complimentary amenity.”

The community’s top priority, as indicated by previous feedback, is the inclusion of a community pool.

“The number one priority from feedback obtained is to create a community pool,” Shupe said. “Both a lap pool and a recreation pool have been identified as priorities for different reasons, but the number one reason is, they serve different user groups as well as create age and level-appropriate recreational opportunities.”

Susan Hamill, of Scarborough, said “First, I want to say that I am dying for a pool in Scarborough. The last community survey from just two years ago showed that over two-thirds of residents were either supportive or very supportive of a community center and pool. The town clearly recognizes that residents want some type of community facility, with this amenity.”

“The Scarborough swim program has struggled with consistency over the years due to constraints on practice time and training opportunities,” Shupe said. “Despite these struggles, Scarborough boys swim team has won the Class A State Championship the last two years. The first in Scarborough’s history. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a home facility? Your own center to hang your school banner? A community center and pool in town so your friends, family, and neighbors can come and support local program events and competitions?”

Strong partnerships with local organizations, schools, and businesses are seen as crucial to the success of the community center. Souza said, “No facilities can be everything to everyone, but developing partnerships that can fill the gaps and provide a higher level of service without increasing operational costs” would be a significant asset.

“The results of this process will only be supported or even considered if we have strong public participation throughout the entire process,” Shupe said. “So, please get involved – ask questions, provide feedback and most importantly be part of this process with us.”

The Town Council established an Ad Hoc Community Center Committee in September 2023. The committee, drawing on the Comprehensive Plan, the Community Survey, Parks & Facilities Master Plan, and the input of Scarborough residents, will work collaboratively to advise and make recommendations during the feasibility study and design process.

The Town Council tentatively expects to submit a referendum question to the voters for a community center in November 2024.

In contrast to the enthusiasm by some surrounding the community center, other residents had concerns. Steve Hanly of Smart Taxes said, “Currently both a major school project and a pool/community center project are planned to go to referendum next November. In view of the recent resounding voter rejection of the $160 million school project, it seems highly unlikely that voters will approve either a revised major school plan or a $40 million pool project if both are on the ballot in November. Town leaders need to stop now and prioritize these projects within the overall amount of financial support residents are willing to approve. ”

A Facebook post from Concerned Taxpayers of Scarborough, under the banner of Smart Taxes, highlighted their worry about the proposed $40 million recreation facility. The Concerned Taxpayers expressed skepticism about the cost of the facility, drawing parallels with previous unsuccessful efforts such as the library expansion.

