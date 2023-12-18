It is an honor and a privilege to be elected by my fellow citizens to the Scarborough Town Council. I was mindful when taking the oath of office that I would now be counted among those citizens who have given their time and talents in the service of our community since 1658. Their contributions and decisions have ensured that Scarborough has remained a beautiful and safe place to live, work, and raise a family for generations. I hope to continue in that tradition.

I also feel fortunate to serve with my six colleagues on the council. They set a high bar for commitment. Over the past few weeks, I have had the opportunity to get to know them and see them at work. During my forty years as a healthcare executive I had the chance to work with a lot of smart, creative, and energetic people. I can say with confidence that Scarborough is blessed that people of this caliber are willing to step up and serve. I look forward to working with them to sort through the issues that come before us in a way that is consistent with the Town people’s priorities and traditions.

One of the best parts of my new role has been meeting some of the many people who do the work required to make our town a great place to live. Among them were Fire Chief Kindelan and Police Chief Holmquist. Each gave me a tour of their departments. I came away from these meetings knowing that Scarborough’s public safety services are extremely sophisticated and well prepared to handle all emergencies that can be anticipated. The more I learn about what is happening in our town, the more impressed I am. I look forward to meeting more of the people whose daily contributions make Scarborough a great place to live.

I ran for Town Council because I wanted to contribute to the Town that has given so much to me and my family for over three decades. I bought my first home on Church Street in 1985. Three houses, eight jobs, two daughters and five grandchildren later I have the time and the inclination to share some of what I have learned over the years in hopes that others may have some of the same opportunities I had. We will be facing some big challenges over the next three years. I am confident that we can make choices that reflect the needs, values, and priorities of our community if we listen to each other.

Our town offers citizens many opportunities to get involved. We seek input through the community surveys, the comprehensive planning process, and numerous committees. We attempt to inform townspeople through newsletters, a robust website and virtually all public meetings are televised with opportunities to participate live or review later. But I fear that this is not enough. Most people are busy earning a living and raising a family. It’s not a question of interest or apathy, it is more about bandwidth. So, I believe that Town Government can’t sit back and wait for the phone to ring or the email to chime to learn how people feel about a specific or general issues facing our town. We need to build a network of citizens who are willing to take a phone call or have a cup of coffee to discuss matters big and small that will come before the council. We need more voices across all demographics representing all neighborhoods. As a first step in that direction, I am reaching out to people who are willing to meet in person or by phone to get their perspective on some of the matters that we will be asked to vote on. Call or drop me a text at 207-303-4858 or email dcushing@scarboroughmaine.org if you would like to help me represent you and your neighbors. I look forward to serving on your counsel and representing you to the best of my ability.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Scarborough Town Council.

