KENNEBUNK – The Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library will present the exhibit “Coming Full Circle” by Kathie Mahoney. The exhibit runs Jan. 3-31, and the public is invited to an opening reception 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13.

According to a Dec. 13 news release, Mahoney was the elementary school teacher who wanted to be the art teacher but couldn’t fully pursue her creative passion until her fifth decade. Taking a watercolor class set her on a new path and led to years of studying and mentoring with various artists across the country, and she continues to learn and take classes now that she is retired. She has exhibited locally as well as in Pennsylvania.

Mahoney has returned to Maine after years of living elsewhere and feels that “Coming Full Circle” is also symbolic of her journey back home.

“’Coming Full Circle’” is a compilation of watercolor and mixed media paintings celebrating the artist’s journey toward finally fulfilling an inner childhood desire and quelling the nagging statement, ‘I want to be an artist,'” said Mahoney in an email. “The collection of works reflects her love of the natural environment and its creatures, rendered in vivid colors to convey joy and an appreciation of nature’s simple beauty.”

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery from Jan. 3-31 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs.

For current hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

