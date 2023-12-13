Lillian Bartlett, 98, of Kennebunkport, received the Boston Post Golden Cane, an honor bestowed upon the oldest resident in town, on Nov. 21.

Town officials visited Bartlett’s home to present the cane, and she received a crown and flowers from the Church on the Cape Knitters, a group Bartlett has spent many years with crafting and chatting.

Bartlett and her late husband, Carl, raised five children and all five, along with a grandson and sons-in-law, were on hand for the celebration and presentation of the cane.

The Rev. Sammie Maxwell of Church on the Cape in Cape Porpoise, where Bartlett has been a member for the past several decades, said she was also honored at church on Thanksgiving Sunday morning service.

New England’s Boston Post Golden Cane dates back to 1909 when Edwin Grozier, publisher of the Boston Post, envisioned honoring 700 of the “oldest residents” in towns across Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Grozier paid to have 700 ebony canes with 14-karat gold tops created.

Originally, the canes were given only to men. It wasn’t until 1930 that women were honored. The cane is officially town property.

Gingerbread display seeks participants

Join the Brick Store Museum Dec. 19-22 – four days only – for a treat: The Gingerbread House Exhibition. Families, individuals (all ages), and businesses are invited to share their works of gingerbread art with the community for the week before Christmas.

All gingerbread houses will go on display on Tuesday, Dec. 19 starting at noon through 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22.

Gingerbread houses can be simple, fancy, realistic or whimsical. Participants are encouraged to have fun with creativity, architecture, and design. The community is invited to the museum’s Festival of Traditions throughout the month of December; and especially during the week of Dec. 19-22 to view the gingerbread houses made by community members.

Visitors will receive voting ballots to select their favorite creations; and the museum will welcome guest judges to review the entries and award prizes. Mainly, winners receive bragging rights for the year.

It is free to participate. There is no theme as the museum would like to see what the community creates. To participate, email Mary Delehanty, museum educator, to confirm the the intention of creating a gingerbread house for the exhibit.

Gingerbread lenders must drop off entries through Sunday, Dec. 17 at the museum’s front desk (check out Visit Us page for open hours). Participants will be asked to fill out a simple exhibition card, including name, category (child, adult, business), contact information, title and one or two sentences about the gingerbread structure. Names, titles, and descriptions will be displayed next to the gingerbread houses.

For more information and guidelines, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org/gingerbread. The museum is hosting extended-hour events throughout the holiday season and looks forward to welcoming the community to view this first gingerbread display with free admission from Dec. 19-22.

Astro society schedules January meeting and presentation

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England’s next meeting will be on Friday, Jan. 5, at 7:30 p.m. at The New School, 38 York St., Kennebunk. A business meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m.

The society will host a presentation by Dr. Ian Durham. During a recent visit to England, Durham visited the Royal Observatory at Greenwich. The Royal Observatory was commissioned in 1675 by King Charles II. According to a news release, the observatory played a role in the history of astronomy and navigation because the Prime Meridian passes through it, giving its name to Greenwich Mean Time. The Royal Observatory was a center for the efforts to find an accurate method to determine longitude, and for the awarding of a prize to the person who found that method.

Durham’s visit gave rise to his presentation, titled Measuring Time and Distance: Exploring the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, England. In his presentation, Durham will talk about the Royal Observatory’s history, some of the things it pioneered and measured, the search for longitude, and will share photographs from his visit.

Durham is both a past president of the Astronomical Society of Northern New England and a professor and chair of physics at Saint Anselm College. He is also a member of the Foundational Questions Institute. His current research centers around foundational problems in physics, particularly the intersection of quantum mechanics, relativity, and information theory, as well as formal models of consciousness. He and his wife live in Kennebunk, and have two adult children. In his spare time he enjoys fly fishing, hiking, and canoeing.

Kennebunk Savings supports Center for Wildlife’s accessibility improvements

Kennebunk Savings is supporting the Center for Wildlife’s accessibility-focused expansion with a $10,000 donation. The nonprofit functions as both a wildlife rehabilitation and research facility as well as a community-focused center for nature-based education.

The Center for Wildlife was founded in 1986 and recently relocated to a new facility at the base of Mt. Agamenticus. According to a Dec. 5 news release, the new campus includes a nature center, outdoor exhibits, and state-of-the-art wildlife treatment facilities, as well as classroom and function spaces.

“The goal, now that we’ve secured our forever home, is to build up our physical and internal infrastructure to allow community members to realize the benefits and need for humans to connect with the natural world,” said Kristen Lamb, Center for Wildlife executive director, in an email. “Plans for greater accessibility include free and sliding scale program fees to qualifying schools, families and other community groups, and sensory-friendly outdoor play areas.”

Kennebunk Savings’ grant goes toward the construction of ADA-accessible nature trails and boardwalks behind the center’s main building, “said Bradford C. Paige, the bank’s president and CEO. “We have funded a number of these trail constructions and expansions in recent years. Accessibility, in every sense of the word, is a key component of our support strategy for these environmental programs. We want to make sure everybody gets to enjoy this.”

In 2019, Kennebunk Savings supported the center’s building campaign with a $50,000 contribution. Additionally, through the Huntington Common Charitable Fund, for which the bank serves as steward, they fund educational outreach programs at local senior centers. Animal ambassadors and educators travel to the facilities for a unique learning experience.

“One of the things I love about bringing our non-releasable ambassador animals to senior living facilities is watching the residents get excited about the animals that I also get excited about,” said Taylor Phillips, Schools and Libraries team lead at the Center for Wildlife. “I also love getting to hear stories that the residents remember after meeting the animals. Some reminisce about their days as a veterinarian, others about the birds that they used to see in their backyards, or turtles they caught as a child.”

First Parish to host Solstice Concert

Pianist and composer Christopher Staknys will give a Solstice Concert Thursday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Kennebunk. The program will include “Winter” from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons among other seasonal pieces and Yuletide carols including, “Greensleeves” and “Good King Wenceslas,” with the audience invited to sing along. A donation of $5 is suggested.

Staknys graduated from The Juilliard School with a degree in solo piano performance. According to a news release, Allan Kozinn, former music critic for The New York Times, praised his playing for its “dexterity and dramatic phrase shaping.” He has performed internationally in cities such as New York, Boston, Paris, and Salzburg, in venues such as Carnegie Hall and Alice Tully Hall. He has also appeared on NPR’s “From The Top.” Awards he has received include First Prize at the Steinway Society of Massachusetts and First Prize at the Rivers School Concerto Competition.

In addition to his work as soloist, Staknys has also performed as a vocal accompanist. In 2021, he received a Marcus Institute Fellowship from the Vocal Arts Department at Juilliard, and he has been rehearsal pianist for the Chautauqua Opera Conservatory and OperaMaine. He currently serves as music director for First Parish, where he leads the choir and plays for services. His interests include reading, science, and spending time with his cat.

Festival of Traditions offered at Brick Store Museum

During the month of December, the Brick Store Museum will present The Candlelight Stroll: A Festival of Traditions, which features revolving stories of 19th and early-20th century immigrants to Kennebunk and their holiday traditions interwoven into a variety of events and activities.

The festival will feature a pop-up exhibition, a smartphone holiday history tour, storytellers sharing the experiences of Kennebunk’s immigrant populations, tastes of various cultural desserts, and more.

Participants are invited to visit the museum’s website at www.brickstoremuseum.org/engagement/festivaloftraditions to learn about daily activities and special events. These include art workshops, lectures, tours, Christmas wrapping, shopping at the museum’s locally-sourced market, and evening events for families.

The programs also invite visitors to share their own histories and traditions with the museum.

Live storytellers will be at the museum detailing immigrant stories on on Saturday, Dec. 16, plus Friday, Dec. 22.

Library, Community Gourmet collect food donations

Graves Library, in partnership with The Community Gourmet, will collect food items as part of the care packages that will be distributed during the holidays.

Working with local law enforcement, Southern Maine Agency on Aging, The Center, food pantries, and local churches, the care packages are distributed at no cost. The library will also have a card-making station where folks can make custom holiday cards to include in the packages.

The packages contain items such as small meals like tuna fish, chicken packets, soup and crackers, macaroni and cheese cups, beef stew, peanut butter and jelly packets, oatmeal, Carnation Instant Breakfast, cereal, dry milk, Belvita cookies, fruit bars, Lorna Doones, Fig Newtons. The items can be placed in the baskets that will be around the holiday tree in the children’s room upstairs at Graves Library through Friday, Dec. 22.

For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

December’s featured artist announced

Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library will present the exhibit “Hearing Nature’s Song” by Rhonda Miller. The exhibit will run through Dec. 28.

According to a news release, Miller creates with mixed media and has developed and collaborated on numerous exhibits, as well as shown solo, around New England over the past 20-plus years and continuing. “We live in a gorgeous natural landscape,” Miller said in the email. “There are wonders everywhere we look.”

According to the press release, when not out hiking and observing, Miller is in her studio in her house in South Berwick. Her husband and dog Lucy encourage the process of sinking into the work. On hikes, her husband often points out mushrooms or plants he knows she will appreciate. Lucy lays next to her in the studio, reminding her to take it slow and steady.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in Speers Gallery through Dec. 28 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For current hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Wreath sponsorships available

National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 16. American Legion Post 159 and the Wreaths Across America organization are offering an opportunity to sponsor a wreath that will be placed on a veteran’s grave at Arundel Cemetery in Kennebunkport in December.

For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Natural observations calendar on sale

Maine garden designer and writer Julie McLeod and artist Piper Castles collaborated with local land trusts and nonprofits to create a 2024 calendar supporting land trusts and nonprofits and educate the public on environmental issues.

The 2024 calendar is available at the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, Kennebunk Land Trust, Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick, and Gilsland Farm Audubon Center. The price is $14.99.

For more information, email pipercastles@gmail.com or julie.larkspurdesign@gmail.com.

Kennebunkport Conservation Trust seeks auction items

The Kennebunkport Conservation Trust is seeking items for its annual online auction. This year, all proceeds from the auction will go toward returning power to Goat Island Light House.

Patrons can support the conservation trust by donating an auction items. Welcomed items include, gift certificates for businesses, restaurants, lodging, services, events, and recreational activities, clothing, merchandise, new or gently used items, gift baskets, art, jewelry, handmade items, antiques and autographed items, etc.

The Kennebunkport Conservation Trust preserves land for use by current and future generations and strives to manage properties in a manner that reflects the natural and cultural heritage of Kennebunkport.

To arrange for drop-off or pick-up of items, email Kennebunkport Conservation Trust Operations Manager Heather Magaw at hmagaw@kporttrust.org.

For more information on Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, visit www.kporttrust.org/.

Church on the Cape collecting wool blend socks

Church on the Cape partners with Grace-Street Ministries in Portland each year for a sock campaign. New wool blend socks in all sizes are collected and distributed to the unhoused population by the ministry.

Each pair of socks that is given away from the sock campaign comes with a tag that says, “with love from Church on the Cape.”

Last year, with the money donated by the church, approximately 300 $10 Dunkin’ gift cards were added to the socks.

Those who would like to contribute to the sock campaign can drop off donations made out to Church on the Cape and write “Socks” on the memo line, at 3 Langsford Road, Cape Porpoise, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or during Sunday Worship Service at 10 a.m.

For more information on Church on the Cape, visit wwww.churchonthecape.org. For more information on Grace Street Ministries, visit www.gracestreetministries.org.

Wildlife refuge calendar available to order

The 2024 Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge wall calendar available for pre-order. To pre-order, visit www.friendsofrachelcarsonnwr.org/calendar.

All proceeds beyond the costs associated with the calendar will be used directly in the Friends’ mission to support the refuge’s preservation of land for migratory birds and local wildlife.

The Friends of Rachel Carson NWR held a two-month long photo contest from July 15-Sept. 15 and a jury selected 12 winning images to grace the monthly pages of the 2024 calendar.

The Friends support the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in its mission to preserve land for migratory birds and local wildlife. The Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge is located in York and Cumberland counties and consists of 11 divisions totaling 5,600 acres scattered throughout the towns of Kittery, York, Ogunquit, Wells, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, and Cape Elizabeth.

Legion Post announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

