To the editor,

We are writing today in support of the American commercial fishing industry, and the crucial role it plays in not just the local and national economy, but in the entire American infrastructure. American commercial fishermen bring fresh, wild, sustainable seafood to the table, and in doing so, they help us all live better.

Each commercial fisherman is a small business owner. Their livelihoods support their families and fuel the economy in their communities. Countless businesses rely on the commercial fishing industry to make a living from the dock to the market and restaurants to the truckers that transport it, and more. The web is broad and strong and has ensured a robust infrastructure for hundreds of years.

Today, fishing fleets are dwindling, fishermen are diversifying out of necessity, and foreign seafood and farmed fish, much of which cannot be documented, is filling in the demand that the American wild harvested fisheries once filled. Our access to food security as a nation is in jeopardy, along with the livelihoods of thousands of American families and small businesses.

Now more than ever, fishermen need your help. We invite you to join New England Fishermen’s Stewardship Association (NEFSA) a bipartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the American commercial fishing industry.

When you purchase, and eat U.S. wild harvested seafood, not only do you know where your food comes from and how and where it was caught, you know you are keeping Americans employed, families fed, and an entire American heritage and infrastructure intact.

For more information, visit www.nefishermen.org/shop.

Jerry Leeman, New England Fishermen’s Stewardship Association CEO, Dustin Delano, COO, Shelley Wigglesworth, assistant

Skate Swap generosity is ‘amazing’

To the editor,

In 2014, the Waterhouse Center opened to welcome skaters for the first time. When Merton Brown and I heard there were concerns about children not having skates or having skates too small we decided to ask the community for skate donations to see if a swap or sale was feasible. As it turned out, the response was more than we had hoped for so we began our adventure.

We just had our 12th and most successful Skate Swap yet. The generosity of this community is amazing and we would like to thank everyone who made this possible.

First and foremost, a huge thank you to the Tommy McNamara Charitable Foundation for the very generous donation to help grow our inventory; George Harrington who donates faithfully every year; the folks and families that donated skates; the Kennebunk Recreation Department; and William Avison, Laurin Brooks and Michelle Tardif for their time, energy and assistance in this event.

This is a year-round project and we appreciate everyone that makes it happen.

Linda Johnson, community events coordinator

Kennebunk

