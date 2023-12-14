The South Portland City Council has requested a special election to fill the House District 122 held by Lois Galgay Reckitt, who died Oct. 30.

The Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday, with Councilor Natalie West opposed, to request that Gov. Janet Mills declare the seat vacant and schedule a special election.

It is likely the special election will be set for March 5, the same day Mainers will vote in the presidential primaries.

Last week, the council voted unanimously to hold off on the election until November 2024. After hearing from residents who opposed that date, the council voted Tuesday to request an earlier election.

House District 122 encompasses all of South Portland’s District 1 and some of District 2.

