Chris Doughty, owner of the State Farm insurance agency in Westbrook, sings a rousing version of “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” accompanied by Doc Stockwell on the piano at the Tips for Charity Luncheon Dec. 8 at Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church. Attendees bid in favor of Doughty singing or against, and the in-favors won, with their bids going to benefit local charities. Robert Lowell / American Journal

Library party wrap-up

Friends of Walker Memorial Library’s annual holiday party Dec. 9 was successful with several people signing up for new library cards, according to Kelly Day of the Friends of Walker Memorial Library.

“We had a lovely day with many children, teens and family and friends, enjoying the music food and crafts. Great day for all,” Day said. “Thanks to all who helped to volunteer, or make this special day possible.”

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 19, 1973, that Master Sergeant Blanche Kelley retired to Westbrook after 23 years of Army duty.

Madi Dudley and a hesitant Charlie, 2½, visit Santa Claus at Westbrook Historical Society Dec. 9. Santa’s helper Kaytlynn Brewer looks on. Robert Lowell / American Journal

