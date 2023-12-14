Library party wrap-up

Friends of Walker Memorial Library’s annual holiday party Dec. 9 was successful with several people signing up for new library cards, according to Kelly Day of the Friends of Walker Memorial Library.

“We had a lovely day with many children, teens and family and friends, enjoying the music food and crafts. Great day for all,” Day said. “Thanks to all who helped to volunteer, or make this special day possible.”

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 19, 1973, that Master Sergeant Blanche Kelley retired to Westbrook after 23 years of Army duty.

