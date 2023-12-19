Right, so I realize this is a little late in the game, but for those of us who celebrate Christmas, there is a farm, a tree farm, out there doing it right.

Not that all you other Christmas tree farms are getting it “wrong,” but this farm just really nailed the Christmas vibe. How, you ask? Newfies.

Yup, you read that right. Newfies, aka Newfoundland dogs.

The farm in question is Plow Farm in Pennsylvania. Apparently, they are all Newfie enthusiasts, and one year decided to showcase their beloved dogs by having them pull small carts carrying people’s Christmas trees from the field. It is adorable.

I’m guessing, based on the press, it is also a boost to the bottom line.

Now, Christmas tree farms are a big deal in Maine. According to the state, they are responsible for “$18 million dollars in direct economic impact” and “provide jobs for nearly 800 Maine people.” That is nothing to “bah, humbug” about.

Plus, whatever land is devoted to being a farm, is land that is, well – land. It isn’t paved over or turned into a big box store. Trees are a major boost to a healthy climate and evergreens in particular are renowned for removing toxins for the air making is safer (and nicer) to breathe.

So, I am thinking we want to do whatever we can to keep a good thing going.

Obviously, we don’t want to just straight out copy them. Though, hmm… Maybe we do?

Newfoundlands, named for the province in Canada where they originated, are working dogs (with wild senses of humor) so they both understand and enjoy an assignment. Granted, their usual environs are ships and harbors, not fields and trees, but see, this is why the idea might work even better here. Picture a Newfie pulling a tree wagon in the shape of a dory. Cute!

Lots of farms here already have Newfies in residence, not to mention Anatolian shepherds, Bernese mountain dogs, or Great Pyrenees. And let’s not forget the Chinook.

Yeah, New Hampshire, I see you claiming the Chinook as yours. Pipe down. Yes, I know the breed was started there in the White Mountains and is your official state dog, but Maine played a role in their history, too – and we love them.

If we want to really add a little extra, we could borrow from the legend of the Saint Bernard (or even use a Saint Bernard dog) and incorporate a small keg into the mix. Maybe strapped to the cart instead of the dog’s neck, because that feels like a big ask. And maybe, since this is a family event, we replace the traditional whiskey or brandy with, oh, I don’t know, cocoa? Hot cider?

I would 100% pay extra to pour myself a mug of steaming hot chocolate from a keg strapped to a brightly painted wagon pulled by a happy, wagging, smiling dog. Especially if there are bells on the dog’s harness.

So many details to sort, but we have time. After all, we are talking next year at the earliest. Still, this seems like a way to capitalize on our existing “brand” – you know, “the way life should be,” while increasing revenue to our working farms, highlighting the amazing working dogs so many farms already have (or finding a new best friend for our farmers) and giving a boost to overall seasonal cheer. Not to mention, we all get a little extra dog love in our lives.

As we work to combat the woes of the world, I am all in on the theory of creating global change by being the change in my own backyard. This, to me, includes actively spreading joy – and happy dogs greeting me with wags is a good place to begin.

