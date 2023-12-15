Gio St. Onge paced a balanced attack with 15 points, and Cheverus dominated from start to finish on the way to a 74-36 win over Oxford Hills in a Class AA North boys’ basketball game Friday night in Portland.

Jameson Fitzpatrick added 11 points and Leo McNabb had 10 for the Stags (2-0), who lost to Oxford Hills (0-2) in the North semifinals last season.

Cheverus led 17-7 after one quarter, 40-24 at halftime and 62-31 after three quarters.

Carter Holbrook scored 11 points for the Vikings.

WINDHAM 76, BANGOR 59: The Eagles (3-0) opened the game with a 16-0 run and eased past the Rams (0-3) in Bangor.

Windham forced 19 turnovers in the first half while building a 49-26 lead. Tyrie James led the Eagles with 21 points. Blake McPherson scored 15, Adrian Moody added 14, and Creighty Dickson had nine points and 14 rebounds.

Bangor was paced by Ryan Ford with 15 points and Kamron Tardif with 14.

BIDDEFORD 49, MARSHWOOD 44: Travis Edgerton scored all of his 14 points in the second half, including 4 for 4 from the free-throw line down the stretch as the Tigers (1-2) held off the Hawks (0-3) in Biddeford.

Kelly O’Guinn made three buckets from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 14 points for Biddeford.

Liam Tiernan led Marshwood with 13 points. Ryan Essex and Deshawn Toussaint chipped in with 10 apiece.

WAYNFLETE 63, SACOPEE VALLEY 50: JJ Carlo scored 16 points to lead the Flyers (3-0) over the Hawks (1-3) in Hiram.

Luca McChesney added 14 points and Jed Alsup finished with eight points for Waynflete, which opened with 19-5 run.

Tyler Easterbrooks paced Sacopee with 18 points. Silas Nielsen had 14 and Dylan Capano scored 10.

YORK 88, POLAND 39: Derek Parsons tallied 22 points to lead the Wildcats (3-0) past the Knights (0-3) in Poland.

York raced to a 30-7 lead after one quarter and extended it to 52-16 at halftime. Lukas Bouchard added 12 points, while Reese MacDonald and Connor Roberge each contributed 11.

Anthony Warren scored 13 points and Damon Martin chipped in with 11 for Poland.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 58, TRAIP ACADEMY 45: Brady Plante scored 24 points for the Seagulls (2-1) against the Rangers (0-3) in Old Orchard Beach.

Plante made seven field goals, including three 3-pointers, and was 7 of 8 from the foul line for the Seagulls, who opened with a 12-2 run. Trot Moody had 12 points and Levi Perrone followed with 10.

Nick Martine sank four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Traip. Jack Downs scored 10 points and Sam Jordan had eight.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 63, WINSLOW 47: Gabe Hagar scored 22 points for the hot-shooting Eagles (3-0), who made nine 3-pointers in a win over the Black Raiders (2-1) at Winslow.

Lucas Houghton (15 points) and Braxton Crockett (12) also scored in double figures for Lincoln, which broke the game open with an 18-7 advantage in the second quarter, stretching their lead to 32-17.

Winslow got 17 points from Brody Willette and 13 from Braden Rodrigue.

GREELY 55, FREEPORT 47: Jackson Leding led Greely with 17 points, and the Rangers (1-2) held off a fourth-quarter comeback bid by the Falcons (2-1) in Cumberland.

Ethan Michaud tossed in 14 and Owen Partridge added 11 for Greely.

Conner Smith had 15 points for Freeport. Connor Slocum chipped in with 13.

