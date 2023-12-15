Major General Douglas Farnham is retiring as Maine’s Adjutant General and commissioner of the Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management, Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday.

Farnham has been the leader of the Maine National Guard since 2015.

Mills also announced that she will nominate retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Diane Dunn to replace Farnham. If confirmed by the Legislature, Dunn will be the first woman to lead the Maine National Guard and to hold the post of commissioner.

Dunn is a former Assistant Adjutant General and Chief of Staff of the Maine Army National Guard with 33 years of military service. In 2014, she became the first woman to command a brigade in the Maine Army National Guard. Upon her promotion to Brigadier General in 2020, she became the first female general officer in the 200-year history of the Maine Army National Guard.

Farnham served as commander of the 101st Air Refueling Wing in the Maine Air National Guard. He was first nominated to serve as Adjutant General and DVEM Commissioner by former Gov. Paul LePage in 2015 and was renominated to the position by Mills in 2019.

This story will be updated.

