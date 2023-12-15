The city of Portland will clear its last remaining encampment on Tuesday.

The city said Friday that there are more than 100 beds available at the Homeless Services Center after the opening of a shelter at 166 Riverside for asylum seekers and the City Council’s decision last month to expand capacity at the city shelter by 50 beds.

“It’s been fluctuating, but its about 110 pretty regularly, that’s a significant number. … And we’ve been holding those beds open for people at the encampments,” said City Manager Danielle West.

Encampment sweeps have consistently been controversial in the city, with multiple protests at City Hall and advocates speaking out about the harm they can cause. However, those who support the sweeps say they are the only way to get people out of unsafe living conditions, especially as temperatures drop.

Since the inception of the Encampment Crisis Response Team in the spring, the city has promised to give significant advanced notice before sweeping encampments. Before the Marginal Way clearing, signs were posted warning residents at least three weeks in advance.

West said that the city had hoped to clear the Harbor View encampment without a sweep and exclusively use outreach to bring people into shelter. However, in recent days she said it became clear that they would need to clear the camp.

The city said 43 people from the encampment – and 111 total who were sleeping outside – have been brought into shelter since the opening of the Riverside Shelter on Nov. 30.

“This resolution started many weeks ago, but we had to finally set a date. We’ve reached a plateau where we just were not able to connect as many people with those open beds, so we knew we’d need to make a shift,” said West.

