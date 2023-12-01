At least some people living in Portland’s largest remaining homeless encampment will be forced to move in a little under two weeks.

A large orange sign put up Friday at Harbor View Memorial Park, where about 130 are camping, read “designated safety zone will be restored,” and that “camping within this area will be prohibited” as of Dec. 11.

A laminated piece of paper from the city under the sign details a number of support resources for campers and phone numbers they can call to try and access shelter.

But a spokesperson said the signs were put up by the state and the city has no plans to clear the large encampment on that date.

The posting comes about two weeks after the City Council voted down a proposal to temporarily allow public camping through the winter. A new asylum seeker shelter opened on Thursday, freeing up 120 beds at the city’s Homeless Services Center. The council also voted last month to temporarily expand capacity at the HSC by another 50 beds to get more people inside during the winter.

The city has been sweeping encampments throughout the year. Under the new Encampment Crisis Response Team model, outreach workers are deployed to help get people into shelter before the city ultimately takes down encampments.

This story will be updated.

