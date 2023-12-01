The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner must use DNA to confirm the identities of the three people killed in a fiery crash on the Maine Turnpike Wednesday night, state police said Friday.

Maine State Police have released no knew information about the wrong-way crash in the Portland area. The driver and passenger in a car traveling south in the northbound lanes were killed, as was the sole occupant of car it hit.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the medical examiner needs to use DNA testing to confirm the identities and additional information may not be released until next week.

State police continue to investigate the crash, which was reported by multiple callers around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling at a high rate of speed when they hit two other vehicles.

The first crash happened near mile 48 in Portland when the Honda Civic hit a pickup truck. The truck sustained minor damage and its driver was not injured.

Minutes later, the Honda Civic crashed into a Toyota Rav4 near mile 45 in South Portland, engulfing both cars in flames. The occupants of both cars died at the scene.

Moss said Friday that the medical examiner will also use DNA to confirm the identity of the man who died in a tent fire in Sanford on Nov. 25. The homeless man had been staying in a makeshift tent off of Eagle Drive. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating that fire.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed Friday it is still working on the DNA identification process for both investigations.

The four unidentified deaths are part of a string of recent cases that have taxed state investigators this week.

