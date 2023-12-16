GOLF

Matt Kuchar and his son, Cameron, led the way with a 15-under 57 in the opening round of the PNC Championship at Orlando, Florida, building a three-shot lead over the teams of Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, David Duval and Retief Goosen.

Tiger Woods and his 14-year-old son, Charlie, were at 8-under 64, leaning on Charlie’s booming drives, with Woods delivering most of the approach shots and neither converting enough birdie chances.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Louis Oosthuizen moved into position to win on the European tour for the second straight week, making three eagles in a 7-under 65 to take the third-round lead at the Mauritius Open.

Oosthuizen was at 14 under, one shot ahead of fellow South African Jacques De Villiers (68), with Laurie Canter (65) a further two strokes back in third.

SOCCER

Advertisement

ENGLAND: Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the field for the second time this year after suffering cardiac arrest, prompting the abandonment of a Premier League game at Bournemouth.

Lockyer, a 29-year-old defender from Wales, was taken to the hospital and was “stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside,” Luton said.

• Manchester City dropped more points in its flimsy title defense in the Premier League when a stoppage-time penalty from Michael Olise earned Crystal Palace a 2-2 draw.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Jasmine Flury claimed only her second World Cup win, as the Swiss skier triumphed in a downhill race in Val d’Isere, France, while Sofia Goggia moved to the top of the discipline standings in the absence of Mikaela Shiffrin.

Flury was 0.22 seconds ahead of Swiss compatriot Joana Haehlen and 0.24 faster than Austrian skier Cornelia Huetter.

Advertisement

Flury’s only other World Cup win was a super-G six years ago, although the 30-year-old recorded a surprise victory in the world championships in February.

• Dominik Paris dominated a men’s downhill to claim his first victory in more than a year – and Italy’s first win in the discipline at Val Gardena, Italy, in more than 20 years.

Paris, 34, crossed the line almost half a second faster than Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. His 18th career downhill win moved him level with Stephan Eberharter for third place on the all-time list, behind only Franz Klammer (25) and Peter Müller (19), but most of Paris’ wins came before he tore up his knee in a crash while training in January 2020.

American skier Bryce Bennett – who won Thursday’s downhill – was third, 0.60 behind Paris.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »