NEW YORK — David Pastrnak scored in the third round of a shootout to give the Boston Bruins a 5-4 victory over the New York Islanders on Friday night.
Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, James van Reimsdyk and Mason Lohrei scored in regulation, with Lohrei tying it with 3:09 left on a bank shot from behind the goal line. Linus Ullmark made 34 saves to help Eastern Conference-leading Boston improve to 19-5-4.
Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat, Alexander Romanov and Simon Holmstrom scored for New York and Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves. New York had won four in a row.
Following a wide-open overtime session in which the teams traded chances, Charlie Coyle and Pastrnak scored in the shootout for Boston, while Holmstrom scored for the Islanders.
Horvat gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead on a power play goal at 5:06 of third that extended his points streak to nine games.
It appeared as if Brad Marchand tied it with 10:21 remaining, but a video review showed the Boston captain punched the puck past Sorokin while laying prone on the ice.
While the goal was disallowed, Marchand drew a tripping penalty on New York captain Anders Lee on the play, and van Riemsdyk’s power-play goal tied it with 9:12 left.
Nelson lifted a feed from Horvat over Ullmark on a power play with 7:59 to go to put New York ahead 4-3.
