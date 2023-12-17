HARDCOVER

Fiction

1. “This Other Eden,” by Paul Harding (W.W. Norton)

2. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead Books)

3. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

4. “Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday Books)

5. “The Exchange, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

7. “The Fraud,” by Zadie Smith (Penguin Press)

8. “So Late In The Day,” by Claire Keegan (Grove Press)

9. “The Little Liar,” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

10. “Prophet Song,” by Paul Lynch (Atlantic Monthly Press)

Paperback

1. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

2. “The Best American Short Stories 2023,” by Min Jin Lee, Heidi Pitlor Eds. (Mariner Books)

3. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Penguin)

4. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

5. “All the Light We Cannot See,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

6. “Babel,” by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

8. “Bookshops & Bonedust,” by Travis Baldree (Tor Books)

9. “A Little Life,” by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor)

10. “A Court of Mist and Fury,” by Sarah J. Mass (Bloomsbury Publishing)

NONFICTION

Advertisement

Hardcover

1. “Maine: A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (Blue Butterfield)

2. “Oath and Honor,” by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown, and Company)

3. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

4. “How to Know a Person,” by David Brooks (Random House)

5. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

6. “Prequel,” by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

7. “My Name is Barbra,” by Barbra Streisand (Viking)

8. “Big Heart Little Stove,” by Erin French (Celadon Books)

9. “The Comfort of Crows,” by Margaret Renkl (Spiegel & Grau)

10.”The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

Paperback

1. “The Storyteller,” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books)

2. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House Trade)

3. “The Hundreds Years’ War on Palestine,” by Rashid Khalidi (Picador)

4. “Novelist As a Vocation,” by Haruki Murakami (Knopf)

5. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Knopf)

6. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

7. “The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

8. “How to Change Your Mind,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)

9. “Beer Hiking New England,” by Carey Michael Kish (Helvetiq)

10. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »