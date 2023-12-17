This week’s poem, Ellen Goldsmith’s “Navigating New Waters,” offers a wonderfully subtle meditation on precarity, flux and the different “homes” we inhabit – a house, a body, a windy coast. I love how much feeling this poem conveys through its seemingly simple lyric observations, and the breathtaking leap in the voice of the final line.

Goldsmith reads, writes and teaches poetry. “Left Foot, Right Foot,” her most recent book, is an illness and recovery story in 28 poems, and her first book, “No Pine Tree in This Forest Is Perfect,” won the 1997 Slapering Hol Press Chapbook Competition. Her poems have been published in numerous journals and anthologies. Professor emeritus of the City University of New York, she lives in Cushing.

Poets, please note that submissions to Deep Water are open through the end of the year. Deep Water is especially eager to share poems by Black writers, writers of color, Indigenous writers, LGBTQ+ writers, and other underrepresented voices. You’ll find a link to submit in the credits below.

Navigating New Waters

By Ellen Goldsmith

The roofers are banging

and machines whirr.

Most windows are covered and all doors

blocked.

Where I can see out—

ladders, blue drop cloths, ropes, old shingles

strewn

across the lawn.

No leaks yet

but shingles, worn and misshapen.

In my other house

severe stenosis of my aortic valve.

2.

So windy today.

I hold tight to the paper as I write

so it doesn’t blow away.

A small boy wheels his bicycle

to the bluff at the edge of the water.

Wait, I call.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. "Navigating New Waters,'" copyright 2023 by Ellen Goldsmith, appears by permission of the author.

