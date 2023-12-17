A fire at an apartment building in Old Town on Sunday claimed the life of a man, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.

When the Old Town Fire Department arrived at the scene, firefighters were able to rescue Banton Foster, 71, from the burning building and transported him to a hospital. He later died from his injuries, Moss said in a statement.

A resident in another apartment was able to get out safely.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 5:11 a.m. at 1015 Stillwater Ave. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

There were working smoke detectors in the building, Moss said.

In addition to the Old Town Fire Department, police responded from Orono and Old Town. Firefighters assisting at the scene were from Milford, Veazie, Bradley, Milford and Orono.

