COLLEGES

Kseniia Kozlova scored 20 points on 10-for-12 shooting, Peyton McDaniel added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and James Madison rallied in the second half for a 78-71 win over Maine in a women’s basketball game Sunday in Orono.

Anne Simon matched her career high with 34 points for Maine (6-5). Adrianna Smith finished with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Maine led 41-33 at halftime, but James Madison (8-3) took control by outscoring the Black Bears 29-16 in the third quarter.

• Star freshman Hannah Hildalgo had 23 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals and even threw in a blocked shot as No. 14 Notre Dame dominate in-state rival Purdue, 76-39, after the Fighting Irish unveiled a statue of legendary coach Muffet McGraw outside Purcell Pavilion.

McGraw retired in 2020 after 33 years as head coach with 936 wins, nine trips to the Final Four and national championships in 2001 and 2018.

Advertisement

Maddy Westbeld added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Natalija Marshall had 14 points and six blocks for the Fighting Irish (8-1), who have won eight straight. Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland scored eight points.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz scored in the second half as Arsenal moved back atop the Premier League table with a 2-0 win at home against Brighton.

• Manchester United held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw that knocked Liverpool out of first place.

• Third-place Aston Villa scored twice in the second half to win 2-1 at Brentford.

GERMANY: Harry Kane ended a three-game goal drought by scoring twice as Bayern Munich stayed four points behind Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen by defeating Stuttgart, 3-0.

Advertisement

Bayern was under pressure going into the game following Leverkusen’s 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Victor Boniface scored and set up two goals for Leverkusen – a result that stretched Leverkusen’s unbeaten start to the season to 24 games (21 wins, three draws) across all competitions.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: The Arizona Diamondbacks are keeping outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on a $42 million, three-year contract that includes a club option for 2027, according to a person familiar with the deal.

Gurriel made his first All-Star team this past season while batting .261 with 24 homers and 82 RBI.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Federica Brignone dominated a super-G in Val d’Isere, France, as she trimmed the gap in the overall standings to Mikaela Shiffrin, one of many top skiers who failed to finish.

• Marco Odermatt claimed a record-matching fifth straight giant slalom victory, with a combined time 0.19 seconds faster than Filip Zubčić in La Villa, Italy.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous