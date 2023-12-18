I feel like I’ve found the answer to a question asked long ago in a Wendy’s TV commercial: “Where’s the beef?”

IF YOU GO RICHIE RIBEYE’S WHERE: 652 Main St., Westbrook; 207-887-9039; richieribeye.com WHEN: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily WAIT: About 5-10 minutes WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes PARKING: On street

Apparently, it’s in Westbrook.

I recently discovered Richie Ribeye’s on Main Street, serving Philly cheesesteaks and shaved beef quesadillas. Just a few weeks ago, I tried George + Leon’s Famous Roast Beef, a classic North Shore of Boston-style roast beef place on Cumberland Street. Burger lovers are well acquainted with Blazes Burgers, also on Main Street.

To paraphrase another commercial, for Arby’s: “Westbrook has the meats.”

Richie Ribeye’s is located, coincidentally, in the former home of Blazes Burgers, before it moved down the street. It’s a casual spot with a few tables, a milkshake counter and colorful wall hangings, including a Philadelphia Eagles poster. The latter is a reminder that the City of Brotherly Love is known for it cheesesteaks.

I had sought out the place because I wanted a cheesesteak. So my eye went right to the menu on the wall with a big colorful images of a gooey cheesesteak sandwich. Under the logo were four selections.

I went with the first, the namesake Richie Ribeye, with bite-size pieces of ribeye beef, peppers, onions, mushroom and American cheese on a flaky sub roll. I got a large for $13.79 and kept half for the next day. A small, which would be plenty for most people, is $8.99.

I could hear the sizzling of my steak from the back of the restaurant as I waited, just a few minutes. The beef was very hot – I had to wait several more minutes to avoid a tongue burn – but also very tender. It was drenched in melty cheese and the onions and peppers were flavorful, not over-cooked. It was delicious but messy, not an eat-while-you’re-driving sandwich.

Also on the sandwich list was a Big Richie, which has hamburger instead of steak, as well as a pastrami version and one with chicken. The rest of the menu featured quesadillas, some with ribeye, others with chicken or veggies.

There are also sides, including fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks and chicken nuggets, and several flavors of milkshakes, including cookies and cream.

Richie Ribeye’s is just across the street from Riverfront Park. If you haven’t been to Westbrook at Christmas recently, the park is one of several areas of city that is literally aglow with over-the-top lights and decorations. It’s part of the Light Up Westbrook celebration. So you could grab a warm cheesesteak and go see the lights in the frosty air.

Richie Ribeye’s also has a year-round location in Biddeford and a seasonal location in Old Orchard Beach.

