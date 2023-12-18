The great thing about the darkness of winter is that it makes us really appreciate the power of light.

Thursday is the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year. So you might want to think of ways to get more light in your life now, to stave off the darkness. That might mean attending a lantern-lit solstice walk, gawking at dazzling Christmas lights, or seeking out the brightest possible indoor spots.

Here are some ideas to put a little more light in your life this time of year.

A WALK IN THE PARK

Celebrate the season with a Winter Solstice Walk that ends with a blazing bonfire. It’s scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m. at Kettle Cove State Park in Cape Elizabeth. Naturalist Jeanne Christie will lead a walk along the shore while discussing ancient history, astronomy and past cultures. There’s no registration required, but there is a fee for entering the park: $3 for Maine residents 12-64, $1 for ages 5-11. For more information, go to parksandlands.com or email jeanne@connecttowilderness.com.

KIDS’ STUFF

Advertisement

Light your own path, with lanterns. The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland will host Celebrate the Solstice: Self-Guided Lantern Walk events on Thursday and Friday from 1-4 p.m. Children can create a colorful paper lantern in the museum with a light inside. Then they can walk with it through an outdoor labyrinth path, which will be lit. Admission is $16. For more information, including about discounts, go to kitetails.org/visit.

CHARGE OF THE LIGHT PARADE

There will also be a lantern-lit event at Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday. The Winter Solstice Lantern Festival will include a parade around the town center with lanterns and includes hot cocoa and cookies. People can make lanterns beginning at 5 p.m., and the parade kicks off at 6 p.m. For more information, go to thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

TWINKLE, TWINKLE

One good thing about darkness falling at 4 p.m. this time of year is that it gives you more time to see all the bright holiday lights.

You can take a free, self-guided tour of the colorful and creative light displays by artist Pandora LaCasse, all over downtown Portland. These include a rainbow of colors and an amazing array of shapes along Congress and Commercial streets, as well as in several downtown and Old Port parks. To get yourself a printable map of the lights, go to portlandmaine.com/winter-lights.

Advertisement

The Cumberland County Fairgrounds in Cumberland is hosting the Maine Celebration of Lights, with more than 1 million lights illuminating a mile-long stretch of road. There’s a 300-foot, multi-color light tunnel, and some displays are 50 feet high. The cost of this drive-through attraction is $20 to $50. For more information and to book a spot, go to fiestashows.com/fs/maine-celebration-of-lights.

It’s the ninth year for Gardens Aglow in Boothbay, featuring more than 750,000 LED lights spread over the garden’s 14 acres. You’ll also encounter the giant wooden trolls Roskya and Lilja lit up for viewing, nature-inspired sculptures, and themed areas. Admission is $19, $17 for seniors and veterans, $10 for kids 3-17, under 3 free, $48 for a family of four. For more information, go to mainegardens.org.

SUNRISE, SUNSET

No matter what else is going on in the world or in your life, there’s something transcendent and hopeful about seeing a sunrise or sunset. Time stops for a few minutes as nature puts on the best kind of show, one that doesn’t cost a dime and never disappoints.

Heck, sometimes you can catch a glorious sunset in the Maine Mall parking lot or driving over Casco Bay Bridge. For some specific destination spots, we’ve got a couple of eye-catching recommendations.

Catch the sunset at the Eastern Trail in Scarborough. It’s a real stunner over the marsh.

Advertisement

Portland Headlight at Fort Williams in Cape Elizabeth is a sweet sunrise spot. Bundle up and bring a thermos of coffee. Then end the day at Kettle Cove, also in Cape Elizabeth, where the sunset is glorious.

Portland’s Eastern Promenade is another gorgeous place to park yourself on a bench to watch the show.

Head to Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport for a stunning sunset.

IT’S ELECTRIC

Walk or drive by Charlie Hewitt’s studio and gallery in Portland. Visitors don’t go inside – because they don’t need to.

The Portland artist who created the iconic “Hopeful” neon sign on a rooftop in Woodfords Corner has transformed an old greenhouse and storefront in Deering. He calls it the “Electric Greenhouse,” and the neon works inside are easily viewed through big windows. In the dark, the building shines bright from the inside out.

Advertisement

“You’re looking into a window of color,” Hewitt said.

The Electric Greenhouse is located at 67 Brentwood St. The solar panels on the roof mean Hewitt can leave the lights on all the time, so it is always lit for kids on their way to school, commuters on their way home from work, or people just taking a stroll in the residential neighborhood. The pieces rotate, so on any given day, passersby might see a smaller version of the “Hopeful” sign, or a lightning bolt, or a neon cowboy boot, or the words “Tell me I’m handsome” in blazing letters.

The mix of lights blends into an ethereal lavender glow.

“I’m always enchanted by it myself,” Hewitt said.

UNDER THE LIGHTS

There are two places to go that require massive amounts of bright lights, and both are a blast. Sure, it’s not natural light, but you won’t mind because the action is so exciting.

Grab tickets to see Maine Mariners hockey or Maine Celtics basketball. The Mariners’ next two games are on Dec. 29 against the Adirondack Thunder and Dec. 30 against the Trois-Rivieres Lions. Then, they’ll be back on the ice starting Jan 6. Find tickets at crossarenaportland.com.

The Maine Celtics tip off against Grand Rapids Gold during the day on New Year’s Eve, and this will be a fun game to catch, as the inflatable entertainment act Zooperstars will be there. Scoop up tickets at maine.gleague.nba.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous