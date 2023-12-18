As I write, it’s Dec. 18 at 7:30 in the morning and the temperature is 53 degrees. That should frighten us all. Adding to that must be the concern that the town of Raymond, like many of the surrounding towns, is in the midst of pursuing development in disregard to the danger we face from our drive for more – more commercial space, more residential growth, more demands upon the land.

The town Planning Board is considering a proposal for a small solar farm on Route 302 at the Casco/Raymond line. Sounds good, right? Well, maybe not. The site proposed is not an open meadow or farm field. It’s a hilly, wetlands area and part of the watershed that feeds first Thomas Pond and then Sebago Lake.

In order to put in solar panels, the developer is currently in the process of removing trees and putting in a road through the area, all of which is affecting both the wildlife and the residents around that area of the pond.

Quality of life for all residents of the area, including the humans, is being diminished as noise pollution increases and habitat is destroyed.

Just because we can does not mean we should. Ordinances that allow for such recklessness must be addressed if we are to preserve our Maine way of life and be more protective of the environment.

Linda Pankewicz

Raymond

