North Peak of Moxie Bald Mountain was a setback for my son, Adam, and me. We had hiked Moxie Bald in early November but failed in an attempt to ascend the elusive North Peak, a summit too far given the limited fall daylight.

We were also unsuccessful climbing both peaks last winter due to difficulty of trailhead access. That problem was not going to change this coming winter, so we decided to return to North Peak this fall before snow and ice-covered roads became an impediment.

Moxie Bald Mountain and North Peak are located in remote Bald Mountain Township on the east side of Moxie Pond approximately 12 miles east of Caratunk. The Appalachian Trail is the only means of hiker access. As the name implies, North Peak is situated north of Moxie Bald. Supposedly, a spur trail leaves the AT somewhere north of Moxie Bald and leads to the North Peak summit. We were unable to find it during our previous expedition but were determined to accomplish our goal this time.

There are no good roads to AT trailheads for the Moxie Bald Peaks. In my opinion, the best of the bad choices is to follow Lake Moxie Road from The Forks to Moxie Pond. From there, driving south on Troutdale Road along the western shore of the pond brings one to an AT crossing a little south of the pond. The water level in that area was too high for safe hiking during our earlier visit, so we continued on rutted, rocky dirt roads to a higher elevation AT crossing. That was again our plan.

Arriving at Moxie Pond, we were surprised to find the water level substantially lower than on our previous visit because the dam operator had drawn down the pond. The AT near the southern end of the pond was now passable. However, because the hiking distance to our goal was uncertain, we decided to continue to the loftier AT crossing closer to the peaks.

The mountains had also changed since our prior hike. Snow could be seen on the peaks as we drove south on Troutdale Road. I decided to carry micro-spikes.

The trail was free of snow and ice when we began the trek in a hardwood forest. The terrain transitions to a conifer forest when one gains elevation. A light layer of snow and patchy ice covered the path as we progressed to a junction on the right where the AT continues over Moxie Bald Mountain.

Turning left, we proceeded on the Moxie Bald bypass, a snow-covered, rolling passageway. Sporadic views of barren North Peak could be seen shortly before reconnecting with the AT.

Leaving the junction, the trail dropped abruptly into a wet, irregular sector inundated with ice. Skirting hazardous areas, we began climbing gradually on partially exposed ledges. Soon after, we arrived at North Peak Trail on the left.

Marked with cairns and blue blazes, the spur trail rises gradually on a succession of exposed granite ledges in a sparse conifer forest. The rocky surface was partially covered with ice and snow. We persisted steadily upwards while avoiding obvious slippery areas.

Emerging above tree line, we encountered a spectacular continuum of enormous granite ledges. We scrambled up a massive steep sloping escarpment expecting to find the summit. Instead, it was the first of several additional imposing inclines.

During the Moxie Bald expedition, we had sighted a Canadian lynx while driving to the trailhead. No lynx this time. However, in a snowy section a little below North Peak summit, we found fresh fisher cat tracks. According to knowledgeable friends, the secretive predators frequent the area.

A climb over a series of precipitous ledges in icy winds brought us to the true summit. We donned parkas, stocking caps and mittens to protect from severe wind chills while enjoying fabulous 360-degree views. We had anticipated an exceptional mountaineering experience, but the expansive exposed summit exceeded even our high expectations.

The harsh wind chills forced us to retreat below tree line sooner than we preferred. It was difficult to leave such a remarkable alpine setting.

The temperature decreased and parkas were needed for the remainder of the hike. We completed our return without complications. My micro-spikes were along for the ride; I never used them.

My book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine,” narrates nine more exceptional mountaineering expeditions.

