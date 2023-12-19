We can’t fix climate change

To the editor,

I am responding to the article on the climate change Task Force, from the August 17, 2023 courier. Climate Change, and the belief that you can somehow change it back is a fool’s errand. There is no way the Biddeford Task Force is going to reverse anthropogenic climate change, and should stop wasting our time (and taxpayer money) trying to do so. All of the 73 “action steps” are false hopes towards a laundry list of extra costs that will further encumber life in the community. I worked in non-profits, and I see the same wasteful, job-security-producing mantras playing out(e.g. creating a “climate commision”). The road to hell is paved with good intentions, so stop letting bureaucrats talk themselves -and the public- into a plethora of “do-good”, acronym-laced agenadas about “Effectiveness, Equity, Co-benefits and Feasability”, etc. I was raised a Democrat and became an Independent, outdoor enthusiast, but the Task Force agenda will ITSELF be Uneffective, as China builds coal plants, EV battery mining is rampant and CO2 is both plant food and represents only 0.04% of the atmosphere.

Ethan Alcorn

Saco

