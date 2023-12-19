SACO — Brooke Helgesen (left) and Kayleigh Corriveau (right) get a helping hand from Thornton Academy Sophomore Class Advisor Sarah Helgesen as they deliver wrapping paper and gifts for the Salvation Army’s Adopt A Family program. Brooke and Kayleigh are members of Thornton Academy’s Student Council, which coordinated the effort. Thornton students and staff sponsored 11 families, including 35 children. Gifts ranged from boots and warm coats, to ski suits, toys, and household items.

Catholic Charities Maine’s two child development centers participate in USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program

BIDDEFORD — St. Louis Child Development Center in Biddeford St. Elizabeth’s Child Development Center in Portland, both programs of Catholic Charities Maine, are participating in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled participants. St. Louis and St. Elizabeth’s do not discriminate against any participant because of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age.

January Astronomy Club meeting takes place Jan. 5

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England’s (ASNNE’s) next meeting will be Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at The New School, 38 York St., Kennebunk. The Business Meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m.

At the January meeting, ASNNE will host a presentation by Dr. Ian Durham. During a recent visit to England, Durham visited the Royal Observatory at Greenwich. The Royal Observatory was commissioned in 1675 by King Charles II.

Currently a museum, it played a major role in the history of astronomy and navigation, and because the Prime Meridian passes through it, it gave its name to Greenwich Mean Time. The Royal Observatory was a center for the efforts to find an accurate method to determine longitude, and for the awarding of a prize to the person who found that method. In his presentation, Durham will be talking about the Royal Observatory’s history, some of the things it pioneered and measured, the search for longitude, and will be showing photographs from his visit.

The January meeting agenda includes: Bernie Reim’s “What’s Up for the Month” and the ever popular “Astro Shorts” where attendees and members share questions, activities, news and observations.

To see any last-minute changes to our January Meeting, due to weather, or other circumstances, visit www.ASNNE.org. For more information about ASNNE, including directions and events, or to contact the club, or go to the website www.ASNNE.org.

Gramlich joins panel of national experts on “forever chemicals”

RALEIGH, N.C. – Rep. Lori Gramlich, D-Old Orchard Beach, recently joined fellow policymakers and national experts on so-called “forever chemicals” for a panel discussion hosted by the Council of State Governments. The organization invited Gramlich to speak at their annual conference to highlight her work in the Maine Legislature to limit environmental and public health impacts of PFAS.

“Throughout my career as a social worker and in the Legislature, I have advocated for the health and well-being of Mainers, especially our kids,” said Gramlich. “We know that toxic PFAS chemicals have serious, lasting health and environmental impacts. I am proud of the work we’ve done here in Maine to address this pressing issue, and I’m glad to share what we’ve learned and accomplished with policymakers from across the country.”

PFAS are known as “forever chemicals” because they do not break down, persisting and accumulating in the environment over time. These chemicals can be found in food packaging, cookware, textiles and other products. Exposure to PFAS has been linked to a range of adverse health effects, from reproductive harm to developmental issues to immunological effects. They may also be linked to cancer and hormone disruption.

Gramlich has led Maine’s nationally recognized efforts to protect the environment and public health from the effects of PFAS. She has sponsored successful measures to phase out the use of PFAS chemicals in consumer and industrial products, end the use of fire-suppressing foam containing PFAS and support soil and groundwater testing, among other measures.

Gramlich is a longtime social worker and public health advocate who is currently serving her third term in the Maine House. She is House chair of the Legislature’s Environment and Natural Resources Committee.

Kid’s Christmas Shopping continues in Biddeford

In the early 2000’s a place called Joyful Harvest Neighborhood Center opened its doors on a regular bases to the youth in a poor neighborhood of Biddeford. Those who kept the doors open did so because of the call to respond in a Christian way to the young population of that community. For many years, Joyful Harvest Neighborhood Center was a safe place for young people to gather after school and during vacations. After many years, the program ran out of community support and funding. However, one program was picked up by the Second Congregational Church. The Kid’s Christmas Shopping continues making a difference in lives of youth and children in that and surrounding communities.

The Kid’s Christmas Shopping is about teaching children and teens that giving is just as important and fun as getting. Children are allowed to “shop” for free to provide gifts to their family.

On the second Saturday of each December, the Kid’s Christmas Shopping takes place at Second Congregational Church in Biddeford to any child under the age of 17 years. It doesn’t matter where they are from or what income is in the family. The goal is that they learn the joy of giving. Those who are unable to “shop” without the parent or under the age of 5 years but more than 2, volunteers pre-shop their gifts and they can pick them up after eating breakfast.

Oakherst provides milk and juice to be served as well as sending their mascot, a giant Acorn named “Oakie.” Many local stores donate or sell at discount gifts that fill the store and wrapping station. Many other items are given by volunteers in the Altrusa program and community. Breakfast items are mostly donated by local community groups such as the Dunlap Lodge # 47, Bon Appetit Meal Program or the church’s Men’s Group. Many shopping helpers come from high schools in Biddeford and Saco . All the space, office and registration supplies are given by our Church.

In the past the church has registered 300 in a year to participate in th Kid’s Christmas Shopping. This year there were 160 children but the church hopes to register higher numbers in future years.

